DMV rapper Wale and management company EQT have announced the return of Gifted Week, taking place November 17–20. Themed Ambition to honor the 15th anniversary of his 2011 hit studio album, the four-day event celebrates the culture, creativity, and youth of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The 2026 schedule features community-focused programming spanning sports, art, business, and service. The week opens Tuesday, November 17, with the Gifted 51 Gala Reception, a digital campaign honoring 51 regional leaders across multiple industries.

On Wednesday, November 18, the focus shifts to education and media with a Principal for a Day event at Dunbar High School, followed by a Sports Media Workshop with Howard University Film Studios.

Thursday, November 19, centers on sports, featuring a flag football clinic hosted by Wale and the Washington Commanders, as well as a “Beyond the Field and Court” panel presented with the Washington Nationals and Diverse Representation.

The week concludes Friday, November 20, with a charity turkey drive, block party, and the 3rd Annual Youth Sneaker Design Workshop. This year’s workshop includes a My Cause, My Cleats design activation alongside Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Fandiem and Giant Food also join as community partners.