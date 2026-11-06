From a lifelong love of singing to an inspiring return to music, Los Angeles-based artist Cait is embracing her creative journey with confidence, authenticity, and a determination to share her story with the world.

Some dreams never truly fade. They may take a back seat while life leads us in different directions, but the passion behind them remains. For Los Angeles-based artist Cait, music has always been a part of who she is. After years of balancing a demanding career in nursing with her creative ambitions, she is now stepping into a new chapter, ready to embrace her artistry and introduce the world to the most unapologetic version of herself.

Known to her family and close friends as Katie or Cait, her artistic name is both simple and deeply personal. The nickname began with her sister and eventually became the name she chose to represent herself as a performer. While it offers a subtle distinction between her artistic identity and everyday life, it also allows her to share something familiar and meaningful with her audience. Even the unique spelling of Cait reflects her appreciation for individuality. She has always enjoyed being a little different, and that quality is becoming an essential part of her artistic identity.

Los Angeles Roots and a Lifelong Connection to Music

Cait grew up in a charming suburban community in the San Gabriel Valley, just outside Los Angeles. Her parents still live in the same house where she spent her childhood, and returning there recently reminded her of how much her surroundings have changed. Today, she embraces the vibrant energy of Los Angeles, a city she genuinely loves for its creativity, diversity, and endless opportunities to discover something new.

Her relationship with music, however, began long before her professional journey. Singing has been part of her life for as long as she can remember. During her school and college years, she was deeply involved in choir, performing everything from alto to first soprano. She describes herself with a smile as a huge choir enthusiast, and her childhood was filled with performances and musical experiences that helped shape her ambitions.

Even at a young age, Cait knew she wanted to become a musician and artist. At 18, she began exploring opportunities to pursue music professionally. Although those early opportunities did not develop as expected, her passion never disappeared. Life presented different responsibilities, and she made the practical decision to focus on her education and career.

A Career in Nursing, A Passion That Never Disappeared

Cait’s professional journey took a meaningful direction when she pursued a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. For the past 11 years, she has worked as a Neonatal Intensive Care nurse, dedicating herself to caring for newborns and supporting families during some of their most important and challenging moments.

While nursing became a significant part of her life, music remained close to her heart. Rather than abandoning her creative side, she continued finding ways to develop it. During her twenties, she began learning basic piano chords, gradually building her understanding of harmonies and musical arrangements. She particularly enjoys playing and singing cover songs, and although she considers herself a beginner on the piano, she continues to practice, improve her technique, and explore chord inversions.

For Cait, music has never been simply about pursuing a career. It has always been a natural form of expression, something she feels connected to on a deeply personal level.

The turning point arrived in March 2026, when a mutual contact introduced her to a music producer. Following their first meeting, they quickly realized they shared the right creative vision and decided to work together. What followed was an intense and inspiring period of songwriting and artistic development.

Cait began writing the majority of the lyrics for her upcoming album, with an incredible seven songs taking shape in just one month. Inspiration came so naturally that she often found herself waking up in the middle of the night with new lyrics and ideas that she needed to capture immediately.

It was an emotionally demanding but rewarding creative experience. Her mind was constantly working, and the desire to express everything she had been carrying within her became impossible to ignore. Looking back, she is proud of what she created and the stories she was finally able to put into words.

Bringing Confidence and Character to the Screen

Cait’s artistic vision extends beyond songwriting and recording. She also appreciates the visual storytelling that comes with creating music videos, where fashion, movement, performance, and personality combine to bring a song to life.

Her music video for “Throne” reflects this side of her creativity. Featuring multiple costume changes and energetic dance breaks, the production captures a confident and expressive version of the artist.

One detail she was particularly excited about was her footwear. A lover of high heels, Cait knew from the beginning that Christian Louboutin heels had to be part of the look. She wore them throughout the entire video, even dancing in them. The iconic red soles became more than a fashion statement; they complemented the confidence, attitude, and energy behind the song.

For Cait, these creative details matter. They help communicate the feeling of a song visually and allow her to express different dimensions of her personality as an artist.

The Most Unapologetic Version of Herself

When asked what audiences can expect from her in the future, Cait’s response is straightforward: the most unapologetic version of herself.

After years of working toward this moment, she feels ready to share her music and fully commit to the journey ahead. There is a strong sense of purpose behind this new chapter, and she believes the timing is finally right.

Many of her songs are rooted in personal experiences and meaningful connections. Rather than creating music simply for the sake of releasing songs, she wants her work to carry emotion, honesty, and depth. She also has a clear vision for what comes next: performing live, connecting with audiences through her music, and continuing to create music videos that bring her artistic ideas to life.

For Cait, performing is not just an ambition. It is something she has always felt she was meant to do. She believes she belongs in music, and now she is ready to give that belief the opportunity to grow.

Authenticity Is Her Greatest Strength

Beyond her music, one of the qualities that defines Cait is her commitment to authenticity. She is not interested in presenting a carefully manufactured version of herself or hiding the imperfect parts of her personality.

Her social media presence reflects that philosophy. Followers may find her playing piano and singing without makeup, sharing spontaneous musical moments, and allowing audiences to see the person behind the artist. While some might hesitate to show such an unfiltered side of themselves, Cait genuinely enjoys it.

She believes that authenticity creates a stronger connection with people. Her intention is to remain honest about who she is, embracing both the positive and challenging parts of her personality. She does not want to feel ashamed of her identity or afraid of being seen as she truly is.

That confidence is also reflected in the way she approaches her audience. She hopes people connect not only with her songs but also with the emotions, experiences, and individuality behind them.

One of her own lyrics captures this philosophy perfectly: “I am who I am, won’t pretend I’m not.”

It is more than a memorable line from a song. It represents the mindset she wants to carry throughout her artistic journey.

A Message to Those Still Chasing Their Dreams

For Cait, one of the most important messages she wants to share with fans and future supporters is that it is never too late to pursue a dream.

She believes everyone has their own timeline, and there is no reason to measure personal progress against someone else’s achievements. Life can be unpredictable and challenging, but the right community can make an extraordinary difference. Surrounding yourself with people who encourage you, celebrate your progress, and believe in your potential can change the direction of your journey.

Her advice is simple but powerful: believe in yourself, take pride in who you are, and never be afraid to own your individuality.

Cait’s own story reflects that message. She built a career in nursing, continued nurturing her musical passion, and eventually found the opportunity to return to the creative path she had envisioned since childhood. Her journey is a reminder that pursuing one responsibility does not mean abandoning another dream.

A New Chapter, A Bigger Stage

As Cait prepares to introduce more of her music to the world, she does so with a renewed sense of confidence and determination. Her journey combines years of musical passion, professional dedication, personal growth, and the courage to embrace a new beginning.

She is not trying to fit into someone else’s expectations of what an artist should be. Instead, she is creating a space where her individuality, experiences, and creative vision can exist without compromise.

With new music, visual projects, and ambitions to perform live, Cait sees this moment as the beginning rather than the destination.

She has spent years discovering who she is, what she wants to express, and how she wants to connect with the world. Now, she is ready to let the music speak.

Her message is clear: dreams do not expire, authenticity is powerful, and the right time to shine is the moment you decide to believe in yourself. For Cait, that moment is now.