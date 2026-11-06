After a single snippet set the Internet ablaze, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning Future unleashes “Ya Hit,” a heavyweight collaboration featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy. The track is the first official single from Future’s forthcoming album, setting the stage for his highly anticipated next chapter.

Earlier this week, Future stunned in a full Louis Vuitton look at the CFDA Awards and hinted to fans via X HERE that something big was on the way. Next weekend, he takes the stage at Camp Flog Gnaw for one of the weekend’s most anticipated sets.

“Ya Hit” arrives in the middle of a historic run. This past year, Future released The Real Me (stream HERE ), his 12th No. 1 album. The release also made history on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, becoming Future’s 17th No. 1 title and tying him with Drake and The Temptations for the most chart-toppers by any artist since the ranking launched in 1965. Momentum continued as the single “California Girls” (watch HERE ) climbed to No. 1 at U.S. Urban Radio. He also recently released the Cole Bennett-directed visual for “Build A Bitch” (watch HERE ).

The Real Me marked a significant moment in Future’s catalog — his 10th solo studio album and a deeply personal body of work that strips back the mythology to reveal the man behind it. The album followed MIXTAPE PLUTO, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.