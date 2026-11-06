A multi-brand holiday push celebrating the excitement of finding and unwrapping the perfect pair of sneakers has officially arrived for the 2026 season. Anchored by the long-standing platform “It Always Will Be Foot Locker,” the national campaign “Joy to the Sole” brings together expert gift recommendations, highly anticipated footwear drops, and seasonal favorites across retail stores and online destinations.
Leading the campaign is George Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Store Operations & Customer Experience and a 33-year industry veteran. Jenkins brings an authentic point of view to the season’s gifting lineup, leveraging decades of internal experience and direct feedback from the thousands of store “Stripers” he leads nationwide.
Inside “The Holiday Studio” & George’s Picks
At the center of the campaign is George’s Picks, a curated holiday gift guide shaped by the real-time insights of store Stripers—the frontline retail team known for having their fingers on the pulse of sneaker culture.
Jenkins puts his footwear knowledge on display in “The Holiday Studio,” a new 60-second campaign spot featuring him alongside Stripers to spotlight seasonal classics and trending silhouettes. Highlighted styles in the creative include:
“At Foot Locker, sneakers are what we know best. Our Stripers live and breathe sneaker culture, and their daily connections with customers give us a unique perspective on the styles and trends that matter most,” said George Jenkins, Senior Vice President, Store Operations & Customer Experience. “With George’s Picks, we’re combining that firsthand knowledge with decades of experience to help shoppers discover the season’s must-have styles and find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list.”
Highly Anticipated Releases & Holiday Promotions
Beyond core seasonal staples, the holiday rollout will spotlight major drops throughout the season, headlined by releases from the Jordan Brand ‘Space Jam’ Collection. The campaign encompasses a broad roster of partner brands, including Nike, Jordan Brand, Timberland, adidas, Salomon, New Balance, On, UGG, PUMA, and ASICS.
The integrated campaign spans paid media, social, digital channels, and in-store visual activations. Throughout the holiday push, shoppers can expect Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and end-of-season promotions, alongside exclusive perks for FLX rewards members and market-specific retail activations.