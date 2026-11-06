Mathematics, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan DJ, producer, and creative mind behind the group’s iconic “W” logo, has officially released his new 10-track project, Mathematics X Wu-Tang: Black Samson – The Saga Continues.

Arriving worldwide on Friday, November 6, 2026, the album brings together generations of hip-hop heavyweights over Mathematics’ signature production—gritty, soulful, and deeply rooted in classic East Coast soundscapes.

The release comes at a monumental time for the collective as Wu-Tang Clan concludes its Final Chamber Tour and prepares for its official induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 14, 2026.

Lead Single: “Knowledge My Wisdom”

Leading the album rollout is the powerful new single “Knowledge My Wisdom,” featuring Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Planet Asia, and the late Poppa Wu.

Bringing together lyrical mastery across generations, the track serves as a bridge between hip-hop’s foundational era and its modern torchbearers. The inclusion of Poppa Wu adds a poignant, spiritual dimension to the release, honoring a voice deeply woven into the Wu-Tang family’s history.

“For me, it’s always been about keeping the culture alive and pushing the sound forward without losing what made it special in the first place,” said Mathematics. “Black Samson: The Saga Continues brings together different generations of artists who each have their own story, their own voice and their own contribution to hip-hop. Having Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, U-God, Planet Asia, Poppa Wu and the rest of this incredible lineup on one project is special.”

Star-Studded Collaborations Across 10 Tracks

Beyond the lead single, Black Samson features high-powered appearances from Wu-Tang legends and top-tier lyricists. Highlights include Method Man linking up with AZ on “God Body,” alongside contributions across the project from U-God, Rome Streetz, Cormega, Cory Gunz, Ransom, Che Noir, Skyzoo, and Grafh.

Tracklist:

Black Samson’s Saga Begins God Body — Method Man & AZ Knowledge My Wisdom — Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Planet Asia & Poppa Wu Choices — Hue Hef, Jon Depp & Chalana Haney Dominant Confidence — Ransom, Che Noir & Kyah Baby Brolic — Rome Streetz & Cormega Hustle — Cory Gunz, Grafh, Whispers & Kaba Kamene Hennessy Pure — Skyzoo, Chedda Bang & Nic-Waves 7:Thirty — U-God, NEMS & Illa Ghee Outro

The Legacy of an Architect

From his debut project Love, Hell or Right to Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues and Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman, Mathematics has served as a core architect of both the visual and sonic identity of Wu-Tang Clan. With Black Samson – The Saga Continues, he reinforces his legacy, delivering a raw, uncompromising project built to stand the test of time.