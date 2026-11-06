Hip-hop history was alive and well at Hidden Tiger at Fat Social Club, NYC’s iconic hip-hop speakeasy, as a packed house of artists, legends, and industry insiders gathered for an unforgettable Hip-Hop History Month celebration.

Co-owned by legendary producer Statik Selektah and Clifford Cho, the East Village hotspot served as the epicenter of New York culture, bringing together classic hip-hop heritage, streetwear nostalgia, and live radio broadasts under one roof.

Columbia Bugaboo Kickoff & Radio Takeover

The evening started strong with an exclusive Columbia Bugaboo event featuring legendary NYC figures:

DJ Evil Dee bringing classic hip-hop soundscapes behind the decks.

bringing classic hip-hop soundscapes behind the decks. Ralph McDaniels , pioneer and founder of Video Music Box.

, pioneer and founder of Video Music Box. RB Umali, legendary skate filmmaker capturing the culture.

Following the kickoff, Statik Selektah hosted a live SiriusXM broadcast directly from the venue, leading into an exclusive listening party for his new album, Expensive Taste, presented in partnership with Mass Appeal.

Surprise Performance by G-Eazy & VIP Guests

The night reached a fever pitch with an unexpected highlight: G-Eazy grabbed the mic for an impromptu performance, electrifying the packed East Village crowd and turning the album listening session into an intimate concert experience.

The star-studded room brought together heavyweights across hip-hop, including Cory Gunz, Rome Streetz, and numerous industry tastemakers who gathered to honor the music, history, and community that define the genre.

Photo Credit: Robert Adam Mayer



