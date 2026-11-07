Hip-hop innovator and multi-platinum recording artist Soulja Boy is keeping his momentum at full throttle with the release of his latest single, “Candy.” Accompanied by an official music video out now on YouTube, the vibrant new track delivers another fresh anthem for fans to add to their playlists.

As a pioneer of the digital music era and one of the most influential figures in shaping internet-driven hip-hop culture, Soulja Boy’s blueprint continues to impact generations of modern artists. From his history of chart-topping hits and viral dance anthems to his uncanny ability to command online culture, his staying power remains undisputed.

With “Candy,” Soulja Boy proves once again why his legacy as an innovator is constantly evolving. Watch the official music video below!

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