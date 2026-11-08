Rob Fitzpatrick appoints British entrepreneur, bestselling author and Channel 4 television creator Marco Robinson to direct an ambitious international television series following the award-winning success of their original documentary. The announcement coincides with a successful Las Vegas business-dinner launch and the start of filming on their fully funded luxury reality series, Beyond the Birkin.

LONDON / LAS VEGAS — 7 NOVEMBER 2026 — British entrepreneur, bestselling author, filmmaker and television creator Marco Robinson and international businessman, producer & international #1 bestselling author Rob Fitzpatrick have announced the launch of a major new television series, How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand, expanding their internationally award-winning documentary into a fully funded, greenlit television production.

Following the success of the original feature documentary, How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand: The Naked Diablo Story, which has collected 12 international film awards, Fitzpatrick has personally invited Robinson to direct the expanded television series.

The documentary has received international recognition through film-awards programmes associated with Cannes, London, Rome, Milan, New York and Paris, establishing a foundation for the new global business entertainment format.

Now officially greenlit, fully funded and already in production, How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand will explore the real stories behind extraordinary business success, featuring established entrepreneurs, founders and influential business leaders alongside ambitious individuals determined to build the next generation of billion-dollar brands.

The announcement marks a major new chapter in the creative and commercial partnership between Robinson and Fitzpatrick, whose growing portfolio spans award-winning documentaries, reality television, premium consumer brands and international business events.

ROB FITZPATRICK REVEALS WHY HE CHOSE MARCO ROBINSON TO DIRECT

Fitzpatrick revealed that his admiration for Robinson began long before their current film and television partnership, following his discovery of Robinson’s emotionally powerful Channel 4 television programme, Get a House for Free.

The programme followed Robinson’s mission to transform lives through property, including helping families facing housing insecurity.

Explaining why he personally selected Robinson to direct the new international series, Fitzpatrick said: “When I first discovered Marco Robinson’s incredibly moving Channel 4 documentary, Get a House for Free, where he helped homeless families transform their lives through housing, I immediately felt a connection with him unlike anyone else I’ve worked with.

“Marco understands something that goes far beyond business. He understands people, their stories, their struggles and what it really takes to change lives.

“He single-handedly organised an exclusive How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand dinner in Las Vegas, bringing together entrepreneurs and business leaders who wanted to meet us and learn about the success of our original award-winning documentary.

“The response was extraordinary, and the business generated from that one dinner has been phenomenal.

“It demonstrated to me exactly what Marco brings to the table. He’s not just a filmmaker or entrepreneur — he’s someone who knows how to bring people together, create opportunities and turn ideas into reality.

“So I asked him there and then to direct the new television series, How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand.

“We’re incredibly excited about what we’re building together. With the series fully funded, greenlit and already in production, we’re ready to take this concept to an entirely new level.”

— Rob Fitzpatrick, Entrepreneur and Producer

Fitzpatrick’s decision brings Robinson’s experience in television production, business leadership, filmmaking and entrepreneurial storytelling directly into the new series.

FROM 12 INTERNATIONAL AWARDS TO A MAJOR NEW TELEVISION PRODUCTION

The original documentary, How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand: The Naked Diablo Story, tells the story of Rob Fitzpatrick and the Fitzpatrick family’s ambition to establish Naked Diablo as an internationally recognised premium tequila brand.

The feature examines the realities of building an ambitious consumer brand, from investment and product development to commercial setbacks, international expansion and the personal sacrifices required to pursue an extraordinary business vision.

The film’s international awards record includes recognition associated with the Cannes World Film Festival, London Movie Awards, Milan Gold Awards, Rome International Movie Awards and other independent film competitions.

Its 12 recorded awards have helped generate international attention for the documentary and its central message about business ambition, entrepreneurship and the pursuit of commercial success.

The documentary has also reached audiences through digital and streaming distribution, with availability associated with Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Tubi.

The new series will take the original concept far beyond the story of a single company.

Each featured entrepreneur will bring a different perspective on brand creation, corporate leadership, financial ambition, resilience and the challenges of building an internationally recognised business.

The series aims to reveal what happens behind the public success stories — the difficult decisions, financial risks, personal setbacks, relationships and pivotal opportunities that shape ambitious companies.

BILLION-DOLLAR FOUNDERS, GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERS AND ASPIRING ENTREPRENEURS

The new television format will bring together two worlds: entrepreneurs who have already built substantial businesses and those determined to create the next great international brand.

Established founders, CEOs, investors and business leaders will have the opportunity to share the defining moments behind their commercial achievements.

The series will explore how they developed their original ideas, attracted capital, built their teams, secured customers, entered competitive markets and established commercially valuable brands.

Alongside these stories, the production will follow ambitious entrepreneurs working towards building their own major businesses.

This will provide a distinctive dimension to the format, capturing the entrepreneurial journey in real time rather than focusing exclusively on success after it has happened.

The show will explore questions that aspiring founders rarely get to ask the leaders of major companies directly:

What does it really take to build a billion-dollar business?

How do entrepreneurs attract investors and create internationally recognised brands?

What happens when a business faces financial difficulty, public criticism or major commercial setbacks?

And what separates an ambitious idea from a brand capable of becoming globally successful?

The programme is being developed to combine cinematic documentary production, authentic founder stories, practical business insight and international entrepreneurial access.

Business owners and ambitious entrepreneurs will also have opportunities to express interest in appearing on the series and sharing their own journey towards building a billion-dollar brand.

INTERNATIONAL ‘HOW TO BUILD A BILLION DOLLAR BRAND’ DINNERS LAUNCH IN LAS VEGAS

The television announcement follows the successful inaugural How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand business dinner, held in Las Vegas in October 2026.

Organised by Marco Robinson, the exclusive gathering brought together business owners, entrepreneurs, investors and aspiring international brand builders for an evening with Robinson and Fitzpatrick.

The event enabled participants to learn more about the original award-winning documentary, discuss business strategies, build new commercial relationships and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

According to Fitzpatrick, the commercial response exceeded expectations, with substantial business opportunities emerging from the gathering.

The Las Vegas launch has established the foundation for an expanding programme of international How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand dinners.

Future events are being developed to connect entrepreneurs in major business destinations around the world, creating an international network of founders, investors and business leaders.

The gatherings will also complement the television production by bringing the show’s themes to life through real business conversations and entrepreneurial communities.

Robinson and Fitzpatrick see the dinners as an opportunity to create meaningful relationships between people who have already built successful businesses and those seeking to develop their own international brands.

MARCO ROBINSON: FROM CHANNEL 4 TO INTERNATIONAL FILM AND TELEVISION

Robinson’s appointment as director brings together a diverse career spanning international business leadership, television, film, publishing and entrepreneurship.

He first reached a national television audience through Channel 4’s Get a House for Free, a factual programme in which he explored the possibility of transforming people’s lives through property.

The programme attracted national press attention and followed his efforts to support families facing difficult housing circumstances.

Robinson subsequently expanded his activities in film and television, including acting in Legacy of Lies, the action thriller starring Scott Adkins.

His broader film career includes work in production and the development of factual and scripted entertainment.

Beyond television, Robinson has worked extensively in international business, sales, entrepreneurship, publishing and coaching.

As the founder of the START OVER Movement, he has developed an international publishing platform focused on personal transformation, resilience and entrepreneurial reinvention.

His experience helping entrepreneurs and business leaders translate their stories into compelling personal brands will play an important role in shaping the new series.

The production combines Robinson’s commercial background with his passion for storytelling, exploring how successful businesses are built by real people facing extraordinary challenges.

‘BEYOND THE BIRKIN’ ALSO FULLY FUNDED, GREENLIT AND FILMING

The announcement arrives as Robinson and Fitzpatrick expand their television slate with another major production, Beyond the Birkin.

The fully funded and greenlit luxury reality television series, created by Victoria Randolph, is written and directed by Marco Robinson and produced by Rob Fitzpatrick, Marco Robinson and Victoria Randolph.

With filming activity underway, the series follows successful and ambitious women navigating luxury lifestyles, business ownership, financial independence and extraordinary personal journeys.

Beyond the Birkin is designed to explore the experiences behind outward success, revealing the ambition, sacrifices and personal transformations involved in building independent lives and businesses.

The two productions represent different but complementary approaches to entrepreneurial entertainment.

While Beyond the Birkin explores female success, luxury, ambition and personal transformation, How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand focuses on the founders, business leaders and ambitious entrepreneurs creating companies with international aspirations.

Together with the existing Tequila Empire production, the new projects reflect a growing collaboration between Robinson and Fitzpatrick in factual entertainment, documentary filmmaking and international entrepreneurial storytelling.

A NEW ERA OF ENTREPRENEURIAL ENTERTAINMENT

The transformation of How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand from an award-winning documentary into a fully funded international television series represents a significant development for Robinson and Fitzpatrick.

The production is intended to capture the human side of business achievement, presenting entrepreneurship not simply as financial success but as a journey involving vision, resilience, leadership, risk and extraordinary personal commitment.

Through encounters with established founders and the experiences of emerging entrepreneurs, the series will examine the realities of building a brand capable of attracting international recognition and substantial commercial value.

With the original documentary’s 12 international awards, the successful Las Vegas business-dinner launch and further television projects already underway, Robinson and Fitzpatrick are developing an entertainment portfolio centred on entrepreneurship, personal achievement and compelling real-life stories.

How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand is fully funded, greenlit and now in production.

Further announcements concerning featured entrepreneurs, casting opportunities, international filming locations and distribution will follow as production continues.

ABOUT MARCO ROBINSON

Marco Robinson is a British entrepreneur, 15 x #1 international bestselling author, television creator, filmmaker, producer and actor.

He created and presented Channel 4’s Get a House for Free, a factual entertainment programme exploring property and opportunities to transform people’s lives.

His film work includes Legacy of Lies, and his current television projects include How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand, Tequila Empire, Beyond the Birkin and The Comeback.

Robinson is also the founder of the START OVER Movement, an international publishing and entrepreneurship platform focused on personal transformation and reinvention.

Official website: https://marcorobinson.com

ABOUT ROB FITZPATRICK

Rob Fitzpatrick is an international entrepreneur, business leader, producer & #1 bestselling author whose career spans hospitality, property, commercial development and consumer-brand entrepreneurship.

He is the founder of Naked Diablo premium tequila brand and features in the award-winning documentary How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand: The Naked Diablo Story.

His growing media portfolio includes Tequila Empire, Beyond the Birkin and the newly announced television adaptation of How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand.

ABOUT HOW TO BUILD A BILLION DOLLAR BRAND

How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand is an expanding documentary and television franchise developed from the original award-winning feature film How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand: The Naked Diablo Story.

The documentary has recorded 12 international film-award wins, with recognition from independent film-awards programmes associated with Cannes, London, Milan, Rome and other international cities.

The new television series is fully funded, greenlit and in production, with Marco Robinson appointed director by Rob Fitzpatrick.

The series will explore the real stories behind major brands, established founders and ambitious entrepreneurs working towards building internationally successful businesses.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES AND TELEVISION PARTICIPATION

Marco Robinson

Website: https://marcorobinson.com