Rapper Millyz is making major moves, and the celebration for his latest album release was a clear reflection of his growing momentum. Marking the official drop of SGO (Shit Going On) across all streaming platforms, Millyz brought together music, celebrity culture, and nightlife for an unforgettable evening at Elite 57 in New York City.

From passed hors d’oeuvres served to perfection to signature craft cocktails, the venue provided the ultimate backdrop for an immersive album release experience powered by 1925 Tequila.

A Star-Studded Night in New York City

The exclusive event showcased Millyz’s deep industry relationships and cultural reach, featuring exotic dancers, curated gift bags, and a heavy-hitting guest list.

Hip-hop heavyweights Remy Ma and Dave East were among the notable figures in attendance to show support for the new project. Highlighting the electric atmosphere, guests were spotted lounging and taking in the new tracks throughout the night, including comedy personality Mr Commodore, Darius DK, and DJ Absolut. Attendees were quickly dubbing the gathering one of the best album release parties New York City has seen this year.

Capturing the pulse of the room, VIBE Magazine writer Prezzy noted:

“Millyz sure knows how to throw a party, he brings them out…”

The Next Chapter: SGO (Shit Going On)

While the high-energy celebration commanded the room, the true centerpiece of the evening was the music itself. With SGO (Shit Going On), Millyz continues to elevate his sound, delivering another hard-hitting chapter defined by consistency, sharp storytelling, and an unwavering independent mindset.

With the project out now on all streaming platforms and the city talking, Millyz is proving that his movement is only getting bigger.