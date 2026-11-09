Haitian-born, Florida-raised music executive Jameson “100K” Track is continuing to establish himself as one of Hip Hop’s emerging business power players, building on years of artist development, management, and strategic industry relationships. As the founder of Remain Solid and the driving force behind 100K Management, the Broward County entrepreneur has developed an operation that stretches beyond traditional artist representation into recording, production, and live entertainment.

Now, Remain Solid is entering its next chapter as its relationship with Atlantic Music Group continues to expand. The company’s agreement has been extended, building on Track’s existing partnership through 300 Entertainment, which began in 2023.

The renewed relationship gives Remain Solid continued access to Atlantic Music Group’s broader infrastructure as Track and his team keep developing emerging artists and expanding the company’s footprint across music and entertainment. For Track, the extension represents continued growth while staying rooted in the independent, hands-on approach that has shaped Remain Solid from the beginning.

Established in 2021, Remain Solid began as an independent Florida-based label and production company before expanding into a developing force within the Hip Hop industry. The imprint has worked with emerging artists including BreezyLYN, known for “Bad Bitches,” 1900Rugrat, whose “One Take Freestyle” helped generate national attention, and Montana 700, whose “Pipeline” has contributed to the growing New Dallas movement.

Although Track’s foundation remains firmly rooted in South Florida, his approach to talent discovery has extended into other major Hip Hop markets, including Cleveland, Dallas, St. Louis, Chattanooga, and Chicago. His broader network has included artists such as 30 Deep Grimeyy, Slatt Zy, and THF Lil Law, reflecting his belief that promising talent can emerge from any region.

For Track, identifying the next major artist requires more than examining streaming statistics or social media engagement. His approach is based on personal relationships, cultural awareness, and the ability to recognize an artist’s potential before the industry catches on.

“The data matters, but I look at the person first,” Track said. “When I meet an artist, I’m already thinking about what the next three or four years could look like. I have to be able to see the long-term vision, not just what the numbers are saying today.”

That perspective comes from his own experience as an aspiring recording artist in South Florida. Before becoming a music executive, Track developed a local following through performances and collaborations, eventually establishing a relationship with Kodak Black before the Pompano Beach rapper’s national breakthrough.

As Kodak’s popularity increased, Track recognized an opportunity to build a career behind the scenes. Between 2015 and 2017, he helped oversee the rapper’s Sniper Gang Apparel operation, gaining experience in branding, merchandising, and the business opportunities that exist beyond recording music.

“I’m going to let him rap,” Track previously explained of his decision to focus on the business. “I’m going to try to build the clothing line.”

That transition eventually led to the establishment of 100K Management in 2017. Over the years, the company has evolved into a close-knit team of approximately 10 professionals focused on artist development and career management.

Through that operation, Track has helped guide the careers of artists including YNW Melly, Hotboii, YNW BSlime, and the late King Von. His professional network has also included YTB Trench, Ar’mon & Trey, and Grammy-nominated singer Jordan Adetunji, whose viral single “KEHLANI” introduced his music to an international audience.

Rather than operating as a traditional management company that relies on outside teams for every aspect of an artist’s career, Track has developed an interconnected system designed to keep management, creative development, branding, and business decisions aligned.

“Every artist that has been broken under 100K, has been broken through the same hands. The same ecosystem,” he explained.

That same philosophy informed his decision to align Remain Solid with 300 Entertainment in 2023. The joint venture gave Track an opportunity to strengthen his company’s infrastructure while learning directly from established industry executives, including Kevin Liles, Rayna Bass, and Selim Bouab.

“I just wanted to have a better understanding of the business and I wanted to train my team to be equipped to move as a major,” Track said of the earlier partnership.

The experience helped him better understand the operational demands of running a record label at a national level, from artist development and marketing to distribution and long-term business planning.

“I couldn’t buy the knowledge and the experience,” he said.

The new Atlantic Music Group agreement builds on that foundation, allowing Remain Solid to continue operating with its established artist-development approach while gaining access to broader resources and international reach.

Selim Bouab and Rayna Bass, who serve as Co-Presidents of 300 Entertainment and Co-Presidents of Hip-Hop, R&B and Global Music at Atlantic Records, have been part of the executive leadership surrounding Remain Solid’s major-label relationship.

However, Track’s ambitions are no longer limited to recorded music.

His growing business interests now extend into live entertainment, festival production, and the development of experiences that allow artists to connect directly with their audiences.

Over Labor Day weekend in Miami, Track produced a concert featuring Lil Baby, Yung Miami, and Kodak Black, marking an important step in his expansion into live event production. The concert demonstrated his ability to bring together established artists while developing another component of the Remain Solid business model.

“I don’t see myself as just a manager or just a label executive,” Track added. “The vision is much bigger than that. We’re building across music, production, live events, festivals and other areas where we can create opportunities for artists and build something that lasts.”

The expansion reflects a larger shift in the music business, where executives with strong artist relationships and independent infrastructure are increasingly developing companies that operate across several entertainment sectors.

For Track, those opportunities are part of a long-term strategy rather than an attempt to follow industry trends.

“We are always on beat, we are not catching up to things at a slower time,” he previously explained. “We’re always in real-time.”

His confidence also comes from his ability to identify with the artists he represents. Having experienced the challenges of building a music career himself, Track believes his background allows him to understand the ambitions and circumstances of the talent he develops.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’m lucky,” he said when discussing his relationships with artists such as Kodak Black, YNW Melly, Hotboii, and Jordan Adetunji. “I think I am one of them, so God just aligned me with them. I am one of them too. I am a Kodak, I am Melly, I am a Von, I am a Jordan. I feel like God anointed me to be one of those individuals who is legendary. It just attracts them.”

With Remain Solid continuing to expand through its renewed major-label relationship, Track is focused on developing the next generation of artists while creating opportunities across music, production, and live entertainment.

The goal is to establish a company capable of sustaining success beyond any individual recording, artist, or business agreement.

“The whole 100K way, the Remain Solid way is the story never ends,” Track said.

For an executive who began his career as a local rapper in South Florida, the evolution into an entrepreneur overseeing a multimillion-dollar entertainment operation represents years of calculated decisions, relationship building, and a willingness to invest in emerging talent.

Yet, despite the growing scale of his business, Track maintains that his greatest accomplishment is the ability to open doors for others.

“I’m most proud of being able to provide opportunity,” he said. “That’s rare. That’s something money can’t buy.”

As Remain Solid moves forward with Atlantic Music Group, its founder is looking beyond the next breakout artist or successful record. The broader vision involves building a lasting entertainment company that can develop talent, produce experiences, and create opportunities for years to come.

For 100K Track, the next chapter is already underway, and the Remain Solid story is far from finished.