Pricing is where white label partnerships are won or lost, and it is the topic most new partners understand least. The traditional software model is simple: a monthly licence, marked up and resold. The booking-fee model that modern platforms use is more interesting and, done well, more profitable, but it forces three decisions that a reseller never had to make. Who pays the fee? Do you keep the base rate or mark it up? And what do you bundle around it?

This article works through those three decisions using the structure of TimeTailor’s partner programme, which publishes its numbers openly. The aim is a pricing approach that an owner finds fair, that a partner finds worthwhile, and that neither side has to apologise for.

First, understand what you are pricing

Under a booking-fee model the salon pays no subscription for the core platform. There are no setup fees, no contracts and no monthly licence. Instead, a 3.9% fee is applied to the value of online bookings only; appointments booked by phone or at the desk carry no fee. The fee is charged once per appointment, so a reschedule costs nothing extra. The cancellation policy is set by the salon.

For a partner in a salon software white label arrangement, the revenue works like this: there is no fee to join, the partner receives 50% of the 3.9% from the very first online booking of the very first salon, and the partner sets its own pricing for customers. That last point is the whole game. The vendor fixes the floor; everything above it is yours to design.

Decision one: who pays the fee?

The platform lets the salon choose between absorbing the fee in its service prices or passing it to the client at checkout, which is the default. This is the owner’s decision, but partners should have a recommendation ready because owners will ask.

Passing it on is simplest and keeps the salon’s margin untouched; a small percentage at checkout on an online booking is something most clients accept without comment, particularly when it comes with the convenience of booking at 11pm and paying by Apple Pay. Absorbing it is cleaner for salons with premium positioning, where the owner would rather raise prices slightly than show a line item. The honest advice is that either works, and that the fee only exists on bookings the salon might not otherwise have taken.

Decision two: base rate or markup?

At the base rate the partner earns 50% of 3.9% on every online booking. That is a real income stream, and for partners whose main business is something else, such as product supply or consulting, it may be enough on its own. But the vendor’s partner page shows what happens when you add services: at a 4.9% total fee, the partner keeps 50% of the base 3.9% and 85% of the additional 1%. The economics of the markup are far better than the economics of the base, which is why the page says plainly that “the more services you add, the more you can mark up”.

The important discipline is that a markup has to buy the salon something. Owners will pay a higher rate for onboarding, training, monthly reviews, marketing support, menu design or priority help from you; they will not pay it for nothing. A salon software white label offer priced above the base should read as a package, with the extra services listed, not as a bare percentage.

Decision three: what to bundle

The strongest packages are built from things the partner already does well and the platform makes measurable. A few that work:

Onboarding and migration: moving the client list, building the service menu with add-ons, switching on deposits and reminders, placing the booking link on Instagram, Facebook and Google.

Monthly performance review using the health-check dashboard: revenue, bookings, occupancy and client retention.

Marketing: the platform’s free website and domain, Google Business Profile optimisation for “near me” searches, and collecting Google reviews.

Team setup: staff schedules, access roles and KPIs for owners with more than a few employees.

Industry-specific extras such as education, product supply or event support, depending on the partner’s own business.

Each of those is something an owner can see the value of in the first month. Bundle two or three, price the package as a slightly higher total fee, and the markup sells itself.

How to present the price without losing the room

Three rules. Say the numbers in the first five minutes, before the owner has to ask; hesitation reads as a hidden cost. Explain the structure in plain language: free platform, fee on online bookings only, charged once per appointment, absorb or pass on. And frame the comparison correctly: the owner is not comparing your fee with zero, she is comparing it with the monthly licence she pays today, the marketplace that lists her next to competitors, and the revenue she loses to no-shows and missed late-night enquiries. Deposits, prepayment and 24/7 self-booking are the things that pay the fee.

A worked example in words

Imagine a partner who offers onboarding, a monthly dashboard review and Google Business Profile optimisation as a package, priced at a 4.9% total fee on online bookings. The owner keeps the choice of absorbing or passing it on. The partner earns the base share on every online booking plus the larger share of the markup, and spends perhaps an hour a month per salon on the review. The owner gets a system under a brand she already trusts, with no subscription and no contract, and a partner who looks at her numbers every month. Nobody in that arrangement is being squeezed, which is exactly what sustainable pricing looks like.

The mistake to avoid

The most common pricing error is leaving the fee unexplained and the markup unused: partners earn the base share, never package their services, and wonder why the income is modest. The model rewards partners who treat pricing as part of the offer. Set the floor where the vendor sets it, build a package above it that owners can see the value of, and say the numbers out loud. Owners say yes to clarity.