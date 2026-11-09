Moncler’s Re/Icons series is keeping its star power at peak altitude, unveiling hip-hop icon, flutist, and fashion visionary André 3000 as the newest face of its ready-to-wear outerwear campaign.

Following an October lookbook lineup that brought together Cher, Grace Jones, and JENNIE, Mr. 3000 steps into the Italian luxury alpine label’s signature puffers for a campaign that doubles as his official musical return—marking his first new music release in over a year.

Scoring the Campaign & Creative Direction

Shot by acclaimed photographer Gabriel Moses, the campaign film features an exclusive snippet of fresh music scored entirely by André himself. The track marks his first new musical offering since his late-2025 instrumental project, 7 piano sketches.

True to his hands-on approach to style, André 3000 took an active role in styling and art direction for the shoot:

Custom Set Design: André personally hand-sketched a mountain silhouette across the black backdrop used in the photoshoot.

André personally hand-sketched a mountain silhouette across the black backdrop used in the photoshoot. Architectural Stacking: Pushing the boundaries of conventional styling, André proposed stacking multiple Moncler outerwear pieces into a massive, architectural tower on his back—a creative nod to historic mountaineers who had to haul all their gear up peak inclines.

Pushing the boundaries of conventional styling, André proposed stacking multiple Moncler outerwear pieces into a massive, architectural tower on his back—a creative nod to historic mountaineers who had to haul all their gear up peak inclines. Met Gala Nod: The dramatic, stacked silhouette recalls his viral appearance at last year’s Met Gala, where he famously carried a baby grand piano on his back while spotlighting his revived Benji Bixby label.

Alpine Heritage Meets Cultural Icons

Moncler’s Re/Icons initiative has evolved beyond modernizing classic puffer silhouettes into a comprehensive ready-to-wear collection, marrying technical mountaineering heritage with high-fashion artistic vision.

By giving André 3000 total creative freedom over both the soundtrack and the visual concept, Moncler merges luxury winter gear with genuine cultural expression. The complete Moncler Re/Icons collection is available now.