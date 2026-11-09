BET has announced that the Queen Latifah documentary You Can Go Home Again will premiere on Friday, November 27, at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Co-produced by Flavor Unit Entertainment and P&G Studios, and distributed by BET, the film chronicles the artist’s early years and her effort to build an affordable housing complex in her hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

Directed by Muta’Ali and executive produced by Shakim Compere and Loretha Jones, the documentary highlights RISE Living—a mixed-use complex with affordable units named in tribute to her late mother, Rita.

“You Can Go Home Again is very personal to me,” said Queen Latifah. “It’s about my community and the people and places that make us who we are. My collaboration with P&G helps bring those stories to the screen. I’m excited to share the film with BET audiences and invite them into a story that’s very close to my heart.”

The announcement follows an exclusive first-look event, “An Evening with Queen Latifah,” hosted by BET and Procter & Gamble on November 4 at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. During the event, Queen Latifah presented clips alongside her childhood friend and project partner Tammy Hammond in a conversation moderated by Damon Jones, Chief Communications Officer at Procter & Gamble.

The film extends the collaboration between Queen Latifah, Flavor Unit Entertainment, and P&G, who previously co-founded the Queen Collective in 2018. For the RISE Living development, P&G’s Febreze brand provided funding for HVAC systems to support indoor air quality.

“Community, culture and connection are the pillars of everything we do at BET, and Queen Latifah lives all three,” said Louis Carr, president of BET. “She helped shape the culture, she never stopped investing in the community that raised her, and this Thanksgiving weekend, families will connect over a story that reminds all of us where we come from.”