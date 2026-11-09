Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, revealing he is swimming in over $3.45 million in debt as legal troubles continue to shadow his NFL career.

The federal filing, submitted in the Northern District of Texas, outlines a stark gap between the 26-year-old’s mounting liabilities and his listed assets, which total just $677,054—a bulk of which is deferred compensation.

Millions Tied Up in Civil Lawsuits and Crash Settlements

The majority of Rice’s financial distress stems from ongoing civil litigation and settlements tied to his high-speed March 2024 car crash in Dallas. Rice, who lost control of a rented Lamborghini Urus while driving 119 mph, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges in July 2025 and served 30 days in jail alongside five years of probation.

The court docs break down the staggering numbers keeping him in the red:

Legal Settlements & Crash Claims: Rice’s single largest debtor is owed $979,837 as part of a settlement agreement from the multi-car pileup. On top of that, he is disputing an additional $700,000 in active civil lawsuits filed by crash victims.

Rice’s single largest debtor is owed $979,837 as part of a settlement agreement from the multi-car pileup. On top of that, he is disputing an additional $700,000 in active civil lawsuits filed by crash victims. Ex-Girlfriend Assault Lawsuit: The bankruptcy filing also lists a disputed $200,000 claim stemming from a civil lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, who alleged physical abuse—allegations Rice denies and for which the NFL declined to issue discipline.

The bankruptcy filing also lists a disputed $200,000 claim stemming from a civil lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, who alleged physical abuse—allegations Rice denies and for which the NFL declined to issue discipline. Liquid Assets & Super Bowl Ring: Despite pulling in a $1.6 million base salary for the final year of his rookie contract, Rice reported having just $13,640 across his bank accounts and listed only $39,241 in non-exempt assets. In a drastic move, he even listed his $160,000 Super Bowl LVIII championship ring as collateral for his legal fees.

What’s Next for the Chiefs Receiver

The Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition places an automatic hold on ongoing civil lawsuits and active wage garnishments as the bankruptcy court reviews his case.

While the legal pause offers temporary breathing room on his finances, Rice faces a key milestone next month with a mandatory meeting of creditors scheduled for December 11. Between his ongoing probation requirements, upcoming contract negotiations, and a demanding season on the field in Kansas City, the former SMU standout has a long road ahead to get his financial and legal affairs back in order.