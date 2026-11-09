Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is laying bare the life behind his championship ambitions. In a candid new cover story for Haute Living, the NBA guard opens up about newlywed life with Grammy-winning singer and actress Coco Jones, the intense weight of franchise leadership, and how he has learned to cultivate peace beyond the hardwood.

Photo Credit: Ben Draper

On Finding Peace at Home with Coco Jones

Behind the relentless schedule of an elite athlete, Mitchell credits his relationship with Jones for providing a grounded sanctuary away from the public eye. Recalling how he thought she was “fire” years ago before the two reconnected, Mitchell shared how their relationship has evolved into a steadying force:

“I’ve got to go be Donovan Mitchell every single day. She gets to be Coco Jones and do her job in the studio or act or whatever she’s doing. And then she can come home and just be Courtney. I get to go home and be at peace. Even during the highs and the lows, I don’t have to bring work home. Your shoulders relax a little bit. You can just be in the moment.”

The couple also bonds over a shared obsession with The Office, with Mitchell playfully casting Jones as the Angela to his Dwight. Reflecting on their journey to the altar, he added: “I knew who she was all those years ago. And here we are seven years later, finally married.”

Navigating the Loneliness of Leadership

Leading a championship-contending franchise comes with intense scrutiny, a reality Mitchell embraces with clear-eyed maturity. He doesn’t shy away from the mental isolation that accompanies top-tier stardom:

“It’s probably one of the loneliest positions in sports. What you do affects an entire organization, an entire city, an entire fan base. You have to be okay with being alone, ridiculed, looked at in a certain way. People are going to have opinions of you—good, bad, or indifferent—and not everybody is going to understand you. You can’t worry about making everybody happy.”

To stay centered through the noise, Mitchell relies on a grounded daily affirmation to reinforce his identity and standard of performance:

“I’m Donovan Mitchell. It’s not cockiness. It’s not overconfidence. It’s affirmation. This is what you do. This is how you do it. This is who you are. And you’re going to keep doing it to the standard that you hold yourself to.”

Impact Beyond the Game

Beyond his individual performance and home life, Mitchell remains dedicated to making a lasting impact through his foundation, SPIDACARES, which works to empower underserved communities through education and athletic grants.

Between his commitment to community advocacy, his unwavering leadership on the court, and a fulfilling personal life with Jones, Mitchell offers a grounded portrait of an athlete executing at the highest level while staying anchored in what truly matters.

Read the full interview and feature at Haute Living.