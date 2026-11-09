Comedian and Internet sensation Druski made television history over the weekend, becoming the first digital content creator to host Saturday Night Live in the show’s 52-season run.

During his debut as host on the November 7 episode, Druski brought his signature viral humor to Studio 8H, delivering a standout pre-taped sketch where he put on whiteface makeup to parody convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

A High-Concept Parody of ‘You Can See Everything’

The hilarious pre-taped bit spoofed Nathan Fielder’s documentary style, titled Dru Can See Everything. Rather than casting a female actress to play the disgraced tech entrepreneur in reenactments, Druski stepped directly into Holmes’ shoes himself.

Dressed in Holmes’ signature black turtleneck, a blonde wig, and dramatic whiteface makeup, Druski completely channeled the fraudster’s famously unnerving gaze and deep baritone voice to recreate her rise and fall.

Star-Studded Goodnights and Cultural Impact

Druski’s milestone hosting gig drew massive support from major names across comedy, film, and hip-hop culture. The studio audience witnessed an star-studded stage during the show’s final “goodnights,” featuring surprise appearances and backstage visits from Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Michael B. Jordan, and Austin Butler.

The historic episode marks a major turning point for late-night television, officially bridging the gap between mainstream network variety shows and the skyrocketing influence of digital creators.

Watch below!