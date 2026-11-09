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Druski Makes History as First Content Creator to Host ‘SNL,’ Spoofing Elizabeth Holmes in Viral Sketch

November 9, 2026
Courtneyb

Comedian and Internet sensation Druski made television history over the weekend, becoming the first digital content creator to host Saturday Night Live in the show’s 52-season run.

During his debut as host on the November 7 episode, Druski brought his signature viral humor to Studio 8H, delivering a standout pre-taped sketch where he put on whiteface makeup to parody convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

A High-Concept Parody of ‘You Can See Everything’

The hilarious pre-taped bit spoofed Nathan Fielder’s documentary style, titled Dru Can See Everything. Rather than casting a female actress to play the disgraced tech entrepreneur in reenactments, Druski stepped directly into Holmes’ shoes himself.

Dressed in Holmes’ signature black turtleneck, a blonde wig, and dramatic whiteface makeup, Druski completely channeled the fraudster’s famously unnerving gaze and deep baritone voice to recreate her rise and fall.

Star-Studded Goodnights and Cultural Impact

Druski’s milestone hosting gig drew massive support from major names across comedy, film, and hip-hop culture. The studio audience witnessed an star-studded stage during the show’s final “goodnights,” featuring surprise appearances and backstage visits from Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Michael B. Jordan, and Austin Butler.

The historic episode marks a major turning point for late-night television, officially bridging the gap between mainstream network variety shows and the skyrocketing influence of digital creators.

Watch below!

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