GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Mai has celebrated her birthday with the surprise release of her new three-track EP, 3two, out now via 10 Summers and Interscope Records.

The project continues a birthday tradition Ella initiated in 2024 with her previous release, 3. Accompanied by a visualizer featuring behind-the-scenes studio footage, the new EP explores the depth, uncertainties, highs, and lows of a relationship across its tracklist.

The EP opens with “Favourite T-Shirt,” where Ella compares lingering memories of a past relationship to an unremovable stain on a favorite garment. It segues into “Over and Over,” an exploration of a love that repeatedly draws her back in despite high stakes. The project concludes with “All I Know,” which focuses on the comforting nature of unspoken affection.