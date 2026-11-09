Erykah Badu has officially announced updated dates for select performances on her ongoing IMEHO Tour, rescheduling previously affected European stops for January 2027.

The soul icon expressed her sincere appreciation to fans for their patience, understanding, and continued support while the logistics were finalized, sharing that she looks forward to returning to the stage across Europe early next year.

IMEHO Tour — Rescheduled European Dates: ├── Jan 15, 2027 ➔ Milan, Italy | Teatro Dal Verme ├── Jan 20, 2027 ➔ Paris, France | Zénith ├── Jan 25, 2027 ➔ Sofia, Bulgaria | National Palace of Culture, Hall 1 └── Jan 27, 2027 ➔ Katowice, Poland | Międzynarodowe Centrum Kongresowe

Ticket holders are advised to contact their original point of purchase regarding existing tickets and venue-specific updates.

For full ticketing details and merchandise updates, fans can visit ErykahBadu.com

or BaduWorld.market