Levi Strauss & Co. has opened its Levi’s flagship store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, debuting on Friday, November 6. Anchored by the theme Where Originals Meet, the retail destination celebrates Chicago’s creative community through local collaborations, original artwork, and a citywide campaign.

“Chicago has an incredible creative energy and a longstanding connection to Levi’s. As we open our store on Michigan Avenue, we wanted to create a space that feels like Chicago — its artists, its makers, its music, its energy. Where Originals Meet is exactly that, a flagship store opening connected to the culture and community that makes Chicago so special,” said Heidi Manes, Managing Director of Levi’s U.S. and Canada.

The grand opening kicked off with a performance by Chicago native Chance the Rapper, following the launch of the Six Chicago Originals campaign appearing on billboards, bus shelters, and wheatpastes across the city. Additionally, original artwork by contemporary artist Hebru Brantley featuring his signature FLYBOY character reimagined in Levi’s denim is displayed above the storefront at Michigan Avenue and Erie Street through December 31.

To integrate local culture, the brand partnered with Chicago-based businesses and creatives to contribute custom patches for the store’s Levi’s Tailor Shop and lead in-store experiences:

The Wiener’s Circle: Staff wore custom denim aprons, with marquee takeovers and menu bundles featuring Local Style Chips, founded by Laura Gardner.

The Goody Vault: Founder Emanuel “Manny” Edwards hosted a community mending event at Levi’s Wicker Park and curated 90 vintage Levi’s pieces from the 1950s through 1990s for the flagship.

Reckless Records: The independent shop hosted a live set by Mike Kinsella of American Football and curated an in-store vinyl section.

Ron Louis: The fashion designer created an exclusive opening weekend capsule collection and hosted live customization along with a Wear Longer Project workshop.

JC Rivera: The artist behind “The Bear Champ” is scheduled for live screen-printing activations on November 14 and 15.

The opening programming included a free Wear Longer Project workshop on November 7 for local high school students, offering instruction on sewing fundamentals and garment care.