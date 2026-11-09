For Nigerian-born artist and music executive Steven Ugo, the journey back to the recording studio has been anything but conventional. After years of working alongside some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most recognizable names, the Lagos native is stepping back into the spotlight with “Millions In The Sky,” a collaboration with international recording star Jason Derulo that represents much more than another release. For Ugo, the record is about family, loss, sacrifice, and finding his way back to the passion that started it all.

Long before his latest collaboration, Ugo was building his reputation as an artist and performer with international ambitions. His musical roots stretch back to the 1990s, including a 1994 recording with Digable Planets member Doodlebug, also known as Cee Knowledge, titled “Straight From The Heart.” The recording, which connected Ugo to one of Hip Hop’s most distinctive jazz-influenced groups, received a limited vinyl reissue through Chopped Herring Records in 2025.

As his career developed, Ugo established U.G.O Crew, a musical collective and band that became an important part of his artistic identity. His work eventually took him from Nigeria to North America, where he continued building relationships within the recording industry.

After relocating to Toronto in 2008, Ugo crossed paths with Drake, who was still establishing himself as one of the most promising young artists emerging from Canada’s Hip Hop scene. That connection would become part of a significant chapter in Ugo’s career.

In 2009, U.G.O Crew appeared alongside Big Page and Drake on “Still Fly,” a recording that earned a nomination for Rap Recording of the Year at the 2010 JUNO Awards. The category was ultimately won by Drake’s “So Far Gone”, but the recognition helped establish Ugo’s presence within Canada’s growing urban music industry.

The following year brought another industry acknowledgment when U.G.O Crew’s “Change,” associated with Sean Kingston, received a nomination in the Dance/Urban/Rhythmic category at the 2011 Canadian Radio Music Awards, presented during Canadian Music Week in Toronto.

During this period, Ugo was also performing internationally, touring throughout Canada, the United States, and Europe. Between 2009 and 2012, his musical journey included time on the road with artists such as Digable Planets and Sean Kingston, giving him firsthand experience with the demands and opportunities of an international recording career.

However, as his professional momentum continued, a major change in his personal life forced him to reconsider his priorities.

After meeting his wife in Toronto, Ugo learned in 2011 that they were expecting a child. The news came during a particularly emotional period following the violent death of his brother in Washington, D.C., a loss that profoundly affected his outlook on family and responsibility.

When his son was born, Ugo named him Alo in honor of his late brother. By 2012, he had stepped away from touring and placed his recording career on hold to concentrate on raising his family.

For Ugo, the decision wasn’t about abandoning music. It was about recognizing that his responsibilities as a father outweighed the demands of life on the road.

“Fatherhood was more important to me than any other job I’ve ever done, so when alo was born after losing my brother I had to learn the business side like my brother use to do for me before we lost him to street life, that’s when i became a bo$$ vs just a music artist out of necessity …”

The transition from performer to executive became an important turning point in Ugo’s life. With his brother no longer there to help guide him through the business, Ugo found himself learning the administrative and entrepreneurial responsibilities that accompany a career in entertainment.

What began as a necessary adjustment eventually became another dimension of his professional identity, allowing him to remain connected to the music industry while prioritizing his family.

Now, in 2026, Ugo is preparing to reintroduce himself to audiences with renewed purpose.

His collaboration with Jason Derulo, “Millions In The Sky,” carries a particularly personal meaning. According to Ugo, the song’s title reflects the people who are no longer physically present but whose memories continue to shape the lives of those they left behind.

The concept is directly connected to his own experience of losing his brother, but Ugo believes its message extends well beyond his personal circumstances. For anyone who has lost a parent, sibling, friend, or loved one, “Millions In The Sky” speaks to the emotional connection that survives long after someone is gone.

The title also inspired the name of his corporation, reinforcing the importance of remembrance and legacy in his work as both an artist and businessman.

Alongside the Derulo collaboration, Ugo is preparing another release, “AyYo,” featuring French Montana, marking a new chapter in a recording career that has already connected him to artists across several generations of Hip Hop and popular music.

His return comes at a time when the entertainment industry has changed considerably from the era in which he first established U.G.O Crew. Streaming platforms, social media, and independent distribution have transformed how artists reach audiences, creating new opportunities for musicians who understand both the creative and business sides of the industry.

For Ugo, that combination of experience may prove to be one of his greatest advantages.

Having worked with emerging artists before they became international stars, toured across multiple continents, and navigated the transition from recording artist to entertainment executive, he is approaching this latest chapter with a perspective shaped by decades of experience.

More importantly, his story reflects a side of the music business that often receives less attention: the sacrifices artists make when family responsibilities and personal tragedy interrupt their professional ambitions.

While many performers spend their careers chasing recognition, Ugo made the decision to step away from the spotlight when his family needed him most. His return isn’t simply an attempt to revisit past success, but an opportunity to create music informed by everything he has experienced since leaving the road.

With “Millions In The Sky” alongside Jason Derulo and the forthcoming French Montana-assisted “AyYo,” Steven Ugo is reconnecting with the artist he was before fatherhood changed his priorities, while bringing the perspective of the father and businessman he has become.

From Lagos to Toronto and stages across North America and Europe, Ugo’s journey has been defined by both opportunity and adversity. His latest musical chapter serves as a reminder that sometimes the most important accomplishments happen away from the spotlight.

And for an artist who named his son after a brother he lost too soon, “Millions In The Sky” is more than a song title. It’s a tribute to the people whose influence continues to live through the families, dreams, and legacies they leave behind.