Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, SCM – founded by Rinat Akhmetov – has invested $4.3 billion in Ukraine’s economy. Of that amount, roughly $1 billion has gone directly toward urgent restoration of facilities destroyed by Russia, making it the largest private investment in the country’s recovery.

For Rinat Akhmetov, recovery is not a separate initiative but a long-term priority: restore what has been destroyed, and where that is impossible – build something new, more modern and better. This approach applies across all SCM companies: investment in infrastructure development and regional support is embedded in every business strategy. The goal is to ensure people can stay in Ukraine, return home, work and build a future.

SCM at a Glance

Indicator Amount Investment since 2022 $4.3 billion (UAH 168.5 billion) Of which – restoration of destroyed infrastructure ~$1 billion Aid to Ukraine’s military and civilians UAH 14.6 billion ($392 million) Taxes since 2022 $9.3 billion (UAH 357.1 billion) Total investment since SCM’s founding over $18 billion Total taxes since SCM’s founding over $33 billion Rinat Akhmetov net worth (Forbes 2026) $7.8 billion

The Rinat Akhmetov company SCM portfolio includes over 250 companies with 150,000 employees. Key assets are Metinvest, DTEK, FUIB, Ukrtelecom and Lemtrans.

How the Steel Front Initiative Works

Support for Ukraine’s Armed Forces is carried out systematically through the Steel Front initiative of Rinat Akhmetov, which pools the resources of all SCM businesses:

Military units receive vehicles, drones, body armor, thermal imagers, radios and fuel free of charge.

Metinvest has delivered over 900 steel shelters for frontline soldiers; two underground field hospitals built to NATO standards now operate on their basis.

Anti-drone protective screens for Abrams, Leopard, Bradley and other vehicles are manufactured from the group’s own steel.

Total aid from SCM businesses, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation and FC Shakhtar since the start of the invasion has exceeded UAH 14.6 billion (over $392 million). This figure does not include investment in recovery – it covers humanitarian and military assistance only.

DTEK Energy: Keeping Ukraine’s Lights On and Expanding into Europe

Despite daily attacks, DTEK continues to supply electricity to millions of Ukrainians while expanding into European markets:

DTEK Grid engineers have restored power to more than 26 million households, often working under shelling.

The DTEK Poltava Wind Farm – 650 MW capacity, approximately $1.2 billion in investment – is scheduled to begin construction in 2027 and enter operation by 2029, becoming the largest wind farm in Ukraine.

An energy storage facility in Trzebinia, Poland, is being developed as one of the largest in Europe (more than 110 million euros for the summer of 2026).

The Trzebinia investment is a concrete example of Ukrainian-Polish cooperation in the field of energy security. As a key logistics and industrial partner, Poland will be a natural link in supply chains and joint manufacturing as Ukraine rebuilds.

Recovery Is Not Waiting for the War to End

Akhmetov Rinat consistently demonstrates that investing in Ukraine is both possible and necessary right now. FC Shakhtar will play the 2026/2027 Champions League league phase wearing jerseys with the message “Invest in Ukraine” – a minimum of 8 matches, with home games in London. Metinvest, through its subsidiary Spartan UK, supplied steel for Everton FC’s new stadium and the Sizewell C nuclear power plant, and is building a high-tech steel plant in Piombino, Italy. The business geography of Rinat Akhmetov business spans more than 15 countries. As Akhmetov stated in an interview with The Guardian, his foremost wish is for Ukraine to remain free, democratic and prosperous – and to become a member of the European Union.