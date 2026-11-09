Rockstar Games has announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a live event celebrating the soundscape of Vice City and Leonida on Saturday, November 21, at Mana Wynwood in Miami.

The event features two stages of music showcasing artists from the game and its official soundtrack. The lineup includes Cactus Jack presenting Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Sofaygo, alongside performances by Cardi B, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Justice (DJ set), Metro Boomin, Nick León B2B DJ Python, Prospa B2B Skream, Rauw & Friends, Suero, Tainy, and The Dare B2B Fcukers (DJ set).

Entry to the festival requires participating in a pre-sale lottery for the opportunity to buy tickets. The pre-sale lottery window closes at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, with ticket purchases for selected entrants beginning on Wednesday, November 11. Each lottery code permits the purchase of up to two tickets.