The Weeknd has officially wrapped his landmark After Hours Til Dawn Tour, setting the record as the highest-grossing tour by a male artist in history after crossing $1.3 billion in revenue.

The historic four-year stadium run concluded with a final performance in Asia, capping off a total of 176 shows across 67 cities, 30 countries, and five continents. Throughout the span of the tour, the global superstar sold more than 9 million tickets to fans worldwide.

In addition to its box-office achievements, the tour generated $8.5 million for charitable causes, raising funds for the World Food Programme and Global Citizen.

The final leg also marked major commercial milestones in the region. The Weeknd became the highest-selling touring international male artist in Hong Kong, while his new track “Hong Kong” broke multiple streaming records across China.