Dr. Dre and Ice Cube have survived decades of hip-hop evolution together, but the legendary N.W.A bandmates are standing on opposite sides of the mic when it comes to artificial intelligence. During an appearance on Ice Cube’s Listen & Laugh podcast with co-host Mike Epps, Dr. Dre doubled down on his pro-AI stance, framing generative tech as an exciting creative frontier rather than a threat to human artistry.

While many veteran producers and MCs express deep anxiety over AI-generated tracks and likeness exploitation, Dre made it clear that he views artificial intelligence as the logical next step in musical engineering. Expressing how he was “extremely excited” by its potential and capabilities, Dre made his position clear:

“I love the idea of where it could possibly go with music, with film. What happens if someone says, ‘I’m gonna pay you, Cube, to be in my movie, right? You don’t even have to be there, but you get to approve what they do. It’s your image and your voice. What’s wrong with that?’ It’s just a whole new level of creativity. I think the only people that are gonna be mad about the elevation of AI are the people who aren’t that creative.” — Dr. Dre

Ice Cube, who has long voiced opposition to generative tech in rap culture, held his ground during the debate. The West Coast legend argued that AI creates a slippery slope where technology cheapens genuine human expression, opening the floodgates for non-talented individuals to take shortcuts in the studio. Dre shot down Cube’s pushback, drawing a direct parallel between the current panic over AI and the early days of hip-hop when traditional musicians tried to discredit sampling:

“Why do you give a f** about how we made records opposed to how the new generation is making them? What if that is just something new? This is what happens with guys that are our age. It’s like we don’t wanna take the time to learn a new technology, so we have a problem with the way they’re doing things. This is just a whole new level of creativity that we have to get used to. You have to get used to it or you’re gonna be left behind.”* — Dr. Dre

While the two rap icons ultimately agreed to disagree, Dre’s uncompromising position highlights an undeniable shift in the culture. As generative tools continue to transform recording studios and mixing boards around the world, even hip-hop’s most revered pioneers are forced to decide whether to fight the future or help build it.

Hearing the tone and camaraderie between these two legends adds a whole new dimension to their debate over hip-hop’s future.

Check out the full discussion below to hear their raw back-and-forth firsthand!