Ye Live at AT&T Stadium Sets Rap Concert Record

Concert promoter IKON Presents has announced that YE LIVE! at AT&T Stadium sold 83,000 tickets and generated $18 million in revenue. The figures exceed the promoter’s reported 74,412 tickets sold at last week’s Houston show.

IKON Presents and AT&T Stadium confirmed the performance as the highest-attended U.S. rap concert to date, establishing a new benchmark across urban stadium entertainment, including rap, R&B, and comedy. The promoter’s reported figures underscore the commercial scale of an independent stadium run mounted without the backing of traditional touring giants.

The night featured two surprise guest appearances. Dallas native Erykah Badu joined Ye onstage to perform a selection of her hits. Kid Cudi also reunited with Ye, igniting a sustained reaction from fans as the two performed together. During the set, Cudi pulled out his own camera mid-performance to snap photos of Ye onstage.

For IKON Presents, the back-to-back Texas performances demonstrate the viability of a large-scale, independently produced touring operation. Following the Houston stop, the Dallas show added 8,588 tickets to the total while reaching $18 million in gross revenue.

The YE LIVE! stadium run is scheduled to continue at State Farm Stadium in the Phoenix area on November 21, with a newly announced Mexico City date marking the expansion of the run beyond the United States.