The College Football Playoff (CFP) has reached a five-year, nearly $1.7 billion agreement with ESPN, making the network its exclusive worldwide media rights holder through the 2031 season. The deal introduces a 24-team playoff beginning in 2027 and eliminates the Power 4 conference championship games.
The expanded field will feature 19 at-large selections, the four Power 4 conference champions and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team. The top eight teams will receive first-round byes, while the first two rounds will take place on the campuses of higher-seeded teams.
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro called the agreement a major milestone, saying, “This moment reinforces our position as the preeminent destination for college sports.”
CFP executive director Rich Clark acknowledged concerns about expansion but emphasized the organization’s commitment to delivering an exciting postseason experience. The first national championship under the new format is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2028.