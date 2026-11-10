Dave Chappelle Cracks Charlie Kirk Joke: ‘I’m Sure Charlie Kirk is Looking Up At Us’

Remember when Tony Hinchcliffe stood up at Kevin Hart’s roast and made that distasteful joke about George Floyd? Yeah? Cool. Dave Chappelle got it back in blood.

Over the weekend, Chappelle took the stage at Madison Square Garden and shot back, no pun intended, at right wingers and their beloved Charlie Kirk.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better,” Chappelle said. “I’m sure Charlie Kirk is looking up at us right now laughing so hard he can’t breathe.”

In case you need a reminder, Kirk couldn’t breathe because he caught a bullet to the neck on a Utah college campus. Chappelle suggests he’s in hell.

You can see it from Chappelle below.