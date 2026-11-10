Five years after “Start Off My Day Like” first dropped in August 2021, the track is still finding new life across social media. Clips featuring the song continue to circulate across Instagram and Facebook, steadily pulling in fresh listeners with every new viral surge. Built on a smooth, almost sultry groove that gives the verses space to breathe before dropping a motivational hook that plays like a pep talk you can dance to, the breakout single has now logged over 4.1 million all-time streams via UnitedMasters.

Behind the music are brothers Reginald “Controversy” Dowdell and Darius “Big D” Dowdell, who perform as Loyalty Is Timeless. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, and now based in Atlanta, the duo brings the deep-rooted warmth of Southern soul to hip-hop. Blending melodic hooks, expressive rhymes, and a dynamic back-and-forth that naturally draws comparisons to OutKast, their chemistry on the mic reflects a lifelong conversation.

Loyalty Is Timeless — Key Catalog Highlights: ├── "Start Off My Day Like" ➔ 4.1M+ Streams (Breakout Single) ├── "Can't Break Me" ➔ ~455,700 Streams (Off 'The Message') ├── "You Are Appreciated" ➔ ~259,900 Streams (Tribute to Their Mother) └── "My Brother" ➔ ~247,300 Streams (Reflection on Brotherhood)

A Family Story Set to Soulful Hip-Hop

Beyond the viral success of “Start Off My Day Like,” the brothers have built a catalog centered on personal storytelling. On “You Are Appreciated,” which has earned approximately 259,900 streams, Controversy and Big D dedicate a heartfelt tribute to their mother. Meanwhile, “My Brother” (~247,300 streams) takes an honest look at the bond they share as siblings who grew up making music together and now share the stage.

“My Brother” dropped as part of their July 8, 2026 release, The Message, alongside the resilient anthem “Can’t Break Me” (~455,700 streams) and the introspective track “Lifetime,” showcasing the duo’s broad emotional range.

Bringing the Energy to the Stage

Loyalty Is Timeless has spent 2026 taking that live back-and-forth to larger audiences, delivering notable performances at Stellar Unplugged and headlining the Ancient Arts Festival.

Building on that stage presence, the duo will release their new live album, The Live Sessions, on November 18, 2026. The project captures the natural charisma and vocal exchanges between the two brothers in front of a live crowd, setting the stage for an expanded tour schedule and key media appearances planned for 2027.

Seasonal Sounds and Where to Listen

With the holiday season approaching, fans can also check out LIT Christmas, the duo’s four-track holiday EP confirmed via their official Bandcamp. Featuring soulful seasonal records like “Light A Tree Up,” “It’s Christmas,” and the family-centered “Family Holiday,” the project mirrors the warmth that defines their core catalog.

Whether you first discovered Loyalty Is Timeless through a viral snippet of “Start Off My Day Like” or their live stage sets, their growing body of work remains anchored in family, resilience, and authentic Southern soul.

LIT Christmas is available to stream on Apple Music, and The Live Sessions drops November 18, 2026.