There is a distinct magic that happens when you combine an evening out in Midtown Manhattan with your absolute bestie, a table bathed in warm, elevated lighting, and the culinary artistry of world-renowned Chef Michael White.

My bestie Babs Bunny and I stepped out for the ultimate girls’ night out at Santi, Chef Michael White’s Manhattan flagship, co-founded alongside BBianco Hospitality partner Bruce Bronster, located at 520 Madison Avenue. From the moment we walked through the doors, the atmosphere enveloped us—sophisticated, ultra-upscale, and designed to make any woman feel genuinely celebrated and special.

The Genius Behind the Apron

To appreciate a meal at Santi, you have to understand the hands behind it. Chef Michael White—a Wisconsin native who earned six Michelin stars, five James Beard nominations, a James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant in America for Marea, and the prestigious Order of Merit of the Italian Republic—is a true titan of fine dining.

After mastering his craft at Chicago’s Spiaggia and spending seven formative years in Italy training under Chef Valentino Marcattilii at the three-Michelin-starred Ristorante San Domenico, White redefined Italian coastal cuisine in NYC with Alto, Fiamma, and Marea. With Santi, White returns to 520 Madison—the very building where he first earned top accolades with Alto over a decade ago.

The restaurant’s name carries special meaning, rooted in White’s early days in Imola. His mentor, Gianluigi Morini, would wave off utensils and say, “Le mani degli chef sono come le mani dei santi”—”The hands of chefs are like the hands of saints”—before tasting directly from their hands. At Santi, every plate truly carries that sainted touch.

A Night of Pure Indulgence

Babs and I toasted the evening with expertly crafted cocktails before diving into a multi-course dinner that surpassed every culinary expectation.

We began our feast with the Mare, a warm seafood salad delicately dressed with Ligurian olives, tomato conserva, and savory bottarga. It set a bright, luxurious tone for the evening, balancing coastal salinity with comforting warmth.

Next came a standout dish of the night: the Risotto. Crafted with aged Acquarello rice, Montauk red prawns, seppia, and rich coral butter, it was velvety, indulgent, and deeply aromatic.

For our main, the Capesante showcased White’s legendary technique. The pan-seared diver scallops achieved a golden, caramelized crust while remaining pillow-soft inside, beautifully complemented by honeynut squash, crispy coppa, and a drizzle of aged saba.

To round out our savory courses, we indulged in a beautifully prepared steak, followed by decadent, artistic desserts that provided the sweetest conclusion to an unforgettable night out.

The Verdict

Santi isn’t just a place to eat; it is an experience rooted in hospitality, detail, and genuine passion. Between the world-class cocktails, the flawless seafood, and the chic, empowering ambiance, Babs and I agreed before the night was even over: this was easily the most perfect dinner ever, and we are already counting down the days until we go back.

Watch our recap below!