Hercy Miller, son of rapper Master P, has landed the role of his father in the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic, Snoop, arriving in theaters August 6, 2027. The casting marks Hercy’s feature film debut following an appearance in Netflix’s Calabasas Confidential.

Master P celebrated the news, sharing, “I’m proud of my son @hercymiler put the work and got the part to play me in Snoop movie @snoopdogg Salute.”

The film also stars Jonathan Daviss as Snoop Dogg, Zachariah Rogers as The D.O.C. and Tyquan Givens as B. Mack. Aaron Paul will portray music mogul Jimmy Iovine, while Giovanni Ribisi takes on the role of attorney David Kenner.

Directed by Craig Brewer and produced by Brian Grazer and Snoop Dogg, the biopic will explore the rapper’s life and career, featuring music from his catalog. The project is the first under Death Row Pictures’ deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment.