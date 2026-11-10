ISINA Uses AI and Industry Connections to Help Emerging Artists Build Their Careers

ISINA, a global AI-powered music discovery and artist development platform, is working to connect emerging musicians with industry professionals, collaborators and new career opportunities.

Built by artists, the platform allows musicians to create profiles, share original music, showcase their talents and connect with potential collaborators and fans. Its professional network includes multi-Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Walter Afanasieff, recording artist Robin Thicke and legendary musician Greg Phillinganes.

Through its talent search and development initiatives, ISINA provides select artists with professional guidance and opportunities to collaborate with established music creators.

“Every artist deserves the opportunity to have their music heard, connect with people who believe in their talent, and build something meaningful around their creativity,” said founder Alexey Kurochkin.

Artists Took4Granted and Shannon Jae Prior are among the platform’s development success stories, while singer Cooper Phillip has collaborated with ISINA co-founder Walter Afanasieff on original music.

With an emphasis on relationships beyond streams and social media followers, ISINA aims to make industry connections and professional growth more accessible to independent musicians.

Artists, industry professionals and fans can join the community at www.isina.com.