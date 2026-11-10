Lids is kicking off its 2026 holiday campaign, “It’s The Gift That Counts,” starring Lil Yachty, Eladio Carrión, Dixie D’Amelio, WWE Superstar Jade Cargill, Chase B, Tim Chantarangsu and Chris Brickley.

Launching November 10, the campaign features humorous videos highlighting the importance of thoughtful gifting and finding presents that match each person’s interests and style.

“While technology has changed the way people shop, the best gifts still come from knowing what matters most to someone,” said Adam Herstig, SVP of Marketing & Partnerships at Lids.

Throughout November and December, Lids will showcase new headwear, apparel and jerseys from New Era, ’47 and Mitchell & Ness. Exclusive releases include the Concrete x WWE “It’s Us” Collection, arriving November 20.

The campaign’s merchandise will be available at Lids retail locations, with shoppers also able to explore the digital holiday lookbook online.