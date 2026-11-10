Miami is set to host the 2028 NBA All-Star Weekend, with the league finalizing plans to bring the event back to South Florida, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

The Miami Heat last hosted the festivities in 1990, marking nearly four decades since the city’s previous All-Star Weekend.

The annual event features a Rising Stars showcase on Friday, followed by the 3-point contest, Shooting Stars competition and dunk contest on Saturday. Sunday’s festivities conclude with the All-Star Game, featuring American players competing against international talent.

Last year’s All-Star Game took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where the USA Stars defeated the World team 37-35.

Meanwhile, the upcoming All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 19-21 in Phoenix.