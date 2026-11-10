‘Numbers Guy’ DJ Akademiks Says Lil Baby’s New Album is a ‘Flop’

DJ Akademiks is trolling Lil Baby over his first week album numbers. Hitting online, Ak talks about the “garbage” album and the “flop” numbers.
“Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t,” X said. “This boy shouldn’t be selling no [100K units]… You’re aiming to be around 75-85K [units in your first week], assuming you do this every day. Word of mouth is that it’s garbage. Trust me, I’m the numbers guy. He’s stronger on Apple, supposedly. The boy is on pace to flop. I know how record labels do. They got seven days, and that window is to fool y’all into thinking it’s something it’s not.”
Ak even took it as far as to contact the entities that track numbers:
Y’all riding with DJ Akademiks’ assessment?