‘Numbers Guy’ DJ Akademiks Says Lil Baby’s New Album is a ‘Flop’

DJ Akademiks is trolling Lil Baby over his first week album numbers. Hitting online, Ak talks about the “garbage” album and the “flop” numbers.

“Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t,” X said. “This boy shouldn’t be selling no [100K units]… You’re aiming to be around 75-85K [units in your first week], assuming you do this every day. Word of mouth is that it’s garbage. Trust me, I’m the numbers guy. He’s stronger on Apple, supposedly. The boy is on pace to flop. I know how record labels do. They got seven days, and that window is to fool y’all into thinking it’s something it’s not.”

Akademiks breaks down how Lil Baby is going to flop and predicts that his label is going to finesse to avoid it



He sold 16 million first day for WHAM

He sold 6 million for the first Day of FRESH pic.twitter.com/rkIqRTJroj — AKE0L0GY (@AKE0L0GY) November 8, 2026

Brodie did 2.6 mil streams third day in… ya gg it’s over.



To put in perspective… broski 17 track album doing less than 3 mil streams third day… while Drake – national treasure the song alone did 4.1 mil streams third day.



Gunna last wun did 8.6 mil third day.



F L O P — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 9, 2026

Ak even took it as far as to contact the entities that track numbers:

I’ve hit up billboard and luminate too… no fraudulent sales will be tolerated with Lil Baby – FRESH album. Every organization is warned. Spotify, Apple, luminate and billboard. No bundle finesse…no 5 credit cards 20k sales bought sales . @billboard @luminate @Spotify… — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 9, 2026

Y’all riding with DJ Akademiks’ assessment?