On November 10, 1996, the Hip Hop community suffered another devastating loss when Yafeu Akiyele Fula, better known to the world as Yaki Kadafi of Tupac Shakur’s Outlawz, was fatally shot in Orange, New Jersey. He was just 19 years old. His death came less than 2 months after the murder of his close friend and musical mentor Tupac Shakur, marking another tragic chapter in one of the most turbulent periods in Hip Hop history.

30 years later, Kadafi’s name remains synonymous with loyalty, brotherhood, and the revolutionary spirit that helped define Tupac’s final years.

Born on October 9, 1977, Yafeu Fula came from a family deeply rooted in Black political activism. His mother, Yaasmyn Fula, and father, Sekou Odinga, were associated with the Black Panther movement, while his family’s relationship with Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, created a bond between the 2 future artists long before either entered the recording industry.

That connection would eventually develop into a brotherhood that extended beyond music.

Kadafi first gained recognition as a member of Dramacydal, the young rap collective associated with Tupac that would eventually evolve into the Outlawz. Originally known as Young Hollywood, Kadafi became one of the group’s founding members, developing his lyrical identity alongside artists who shared Tupac’s vision of combining street narratives with political awareness and uncompromising expression.

His early appearances on Tupac’s 1995 album Me Against The World introduced listeners to his sharp delivery and youthful intensity. As the Outlawz developed into a formidable collective, Kadafi continued making his presence felt on records associated with Tupac’s Death Row era, including All Eyez On Me and the controversial diss record “Hit ‘Em Up.”

Despite his young age, Kadafi was already establishing himself as an important part of Tupac’s musical circle, contributing to a movement that would influence generations of MCs.

On September 7, 1996, Kadafi was traveling in a vehicle behind Tupac and Death Row Records executive Suge Knight when gunfire erupted near the Las Vegas Strip. Tupac was critically wounded in the shooting and died 6 days later on September 13.

Kadafi was subsequently identified as a potentially important witness in the investigation into Tupac’s murder, having reportedly told authorities that he might be able to identify the gunman.

Tragically, Kadafi would not live to see his 20th birthday.

During the early morning hours of November 10, 1996, he was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the third-floor hallway of an apartment building in Orange, New Jersey. He later died from his injuries, leaving his family, friends, and fellow Outlawz members mourning another young life lost to gun violence.

The circumstances surrounding his killing generated years of conflicting accounts, including claims that the shooting was accidental and allegations that it was intentional. His mother, Yaasmyn Fula, has consistently challenged accounts portraying her son’s death as an accident, seeking to preserve an accurate record of what happened.

Beyond the circumstances of his passing, Kadafi’s legacy remains tied to the music and the brotherhood he helped build.

His contributions to the Outlawz continued to reach listeners through posthumous releases, allowing new generations of Hip Hop fans to discover an artist whose career was cut short before his full potential could be realized.

His mother has also worked to preserve his story and the history surrounding his relationship with Tupac, including through her book Spirit Of An Outlaw: The Untold Story Of Tupac Amaru Shakur And Yaki “Kadafi” Fula.

Kadafi represented a generation of young Black artists whose music reflected the political consciousness, social struggles, and street realities of their communities. His upbringing within a family connected to the Black liberation movement gave his story a historical significance that extended beyond his affiliation with one of Hip Hop’s greatest icons.

While Tupac’s legacy continues to dominate discussions about 1990s Hip Hop, the contributions of those who stood beside him deserve recognition as well.

Yaki Kadafi was more than a member of Tupac’s entourage. He was a founding Outlaw, a developing lyricist, and a young man whose life and artistic ambitions were tragically interrupted.

Thirty years after his death, The Source Magazine remembers Yafeu “Yaki Kadafi” Fula, his contributions to Hip Hop, and the promise of a career that never had the opportunity to reach its full potential.

Rest in power, Yaki Kadafi.

October 9, 1977 – November 10, 1996.