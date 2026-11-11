The first step to getting rewards from mobile activities is knowing what you are expected to do in the offer. You may have to download an app, create an account or achieve a certain rank in a game. You also need to start somewhere where you can “see” those opportunities and measure your progress.

THE REWARDS PASS takes that starting point to the digital wallet. It claims to have over 1 million members, the company says. Users add a pass to Apple Wallet (or Google Wallet), open it and view offers and tasks, and then follow the instructions for the activity they select.

The concept starts with a familiar element – your existing wallet on your phone.

If You Are Starting This Process, Start by Adding the Pass.

The first thing you need to do is to add THE REWARDS PASS to the wallet on your device. The company has available sign-ups via Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, without the need for a third-party Rewards Pass app.

That explains a bit about the product. The activity you choose could take place elsewhere but starts in the wallet pass. An offer may involve downloading another application or following instructions via a third-party service.

The pass provides a “simple” way for users to “discover what they can do to earn money and track their progress.”

The experience is unlocked with the pass. It is not a self-contained earning offer. You do still have to select an activity and fulfil its requirements.

Open The Pass and Find an Offer

Next, when the pass is added, an offer or task needs to be found.

For Apple Wallet, the company has a dedicated path: Go to the pass, click on the three-dot menu, select Pass Details, and then click Make Money. This will lead to the earning opportunities available.

Activities may vary, and the instructions for each activity in turn are important. Don’t take it for granted that all the opportunities will work the same; check out what’s involved in the one you’re interested in.

There are some activities that require you to complete an application. Others can be registrations, game milestones, buying or subscribing. It helps you make practical choices about what you’d like to do, and if there are any cost implications or commitments required.

Know the Task Before Starting It

The title of a game explains what will be played in the game. It doesn’t have to give you an idea of what is rewarded. The actions are, for instance, installing a game and reaching a specific level. Downloading the app does not satisfy a milestone for an offer, if the offer does require a milestone.

The same holds true for anything outside of games. A registration offer requests a different type of information than a purchase or subscription offer. Look for a qualifying action and read the instructions that explain it before participating.

This is also the time to take into account any spending that may occur. Information about the company does not explicitly state that all offers are free or easy. Some will require payment or ongoing commitments. Once you know such information in advance, you can make sure that you make the right decision about whether or not the opportunity is right for you.

Complete the Instructions and Follow Your Progress

Once you’ve selected an offer, the following step is to follow the instructions of that offer. The reward is tied to the activity, and not just the initiation of the pass or the starting of a task.

The company’s project work has been milestone messages, congratulatory graphics, and reminders of the next level or stage. The following communications show how instructions and follow-up messages can make it easier for users to understand what to do next.

However, the act of starting an activity and the crediting of the reward will be separate. This does not necessarily mean that all requirements have been fulfilled by participation. Rewards will vary based on the requirements of the offer, tracking and approval. Thus, it is essential to carefully read the instructions, rather than treating them as an optional exercise.

Look At Your Rewards Balance Grow inside’s Apple Wallet

A unique aspect of the product is the rewards balance that can be seen directly on the pass in Apple Wallet.

“Users will be able to view their balance directly on the pass as rewards are credited to their account,” according to the company.

That provides users with a spot to go back to and see their reward balance. The company says it’s a balance display for Apple Wallet, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be the same for Google Wallet.

The rewards come with an advertising-based system. Earnings from eligible actions may be distributed to eligible users. There is no revenue-sharing percentage, and rewards are subject to the same requirements and approval as before.

Understand what it takes to achieve redemption.

Seeing a balance and redeeming it are two separate steps. The redemption minimum is $50, as per the company’s terms, unless otherwise stated. The balance also has to be verified, and there are different ways to redeem it, with no particular date for redemption.

Qualifying events can take up to 24-48 hours to show up. That is about things that happen in the system, not necessarily a guarantee that the redemption will be completed during that time period.

The company’s customer service has covered topics like late cashouts and digital Visa rewards. The examples demonstrate the importance of verifying the instructions for the redemption options that apply to the individual request.

Don’t merge Welcome Credit with cash.

There’s also a promotional welcome amount to understand clearly. It is not for cash, but for promotional pass credit.

Similarly, the wallet pass is a different product from any prepaid card offered on redemption. If there is a balance on the pass, this does not automatically mean that these funds can be spent using the ‘Tap to Pay’ feature.

When someone redeems a card that is a prepaid card, the instructions that are given when the card is issued are important. Users should read those instructions to know where and how they can spend that reward.

These differences are important to keep in mind to better understand the displayed balance as well as what needs to occur for a reward to be used.

Verify Eligibility and look for additional options

THE REWARDS PASS is for adults (18+) in the United States.

Interested individuals may go to THE REWARDS PASS website to read about the service and what offers and policy terms are available.