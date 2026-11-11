Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been found guilty of capital murder in connection with the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3, bringing a dramatic conclusion to one of Hip Hop’s most closely watched murder trials. On Wednesday, November 11, a Dallas County jury unanimously convicted the 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Markies Conway, of arranging the murder-for-hire of his longtime rival.

Following the verdict, Judge Chika Anyiam immediately sentenced Conway to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty, making life without parole the mandatory punishment upon conviction.

The verdict was delivered exactly 6 years after Mo3, born Melvin Noble, was fatally shot on Interstate 35 in Dallas on November 11, 2020. He was 28 years old.

According to prosecutors, Conway orchestrated the killing by arranging a $40,000 payment to have Noble murdered following years of escalating tension between the 2 Dallas artists. Authorities alleged that Kewon White carried out the shooting, ambushing Noble in broad daylight as he traveled along the busy interstate.

Investigators said White approached Noble’s vehicle while armed with an AK-47-style firearm, forcing the rapper to flee on foot before opening fire. Noble was struck multiple times and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A bystander was also wounded during the attack but survived.

White was separately convicted of capital murder in September 2026 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Another defendant, Devin Brown, remains charged in connection with the killing and is awaiting trial.

Throughout Conway’s trial, prosecutors presented testimony, surveillance evidence, financial records, and details of the longstanding conflict between the 2 rappers. They argued that the killing was not a spontaneous act of violence but a calculated murder-for-hire carried out through intermediaries.

The prosecution also referenced a 2018 shooting in which Conway survived being struck by gunfire while traveling along a tollway in Lewisville, Texas. Prosecutors suggested that the previous incident and the alleged rivalry with Noble helped establish a motive for the subsequent killing.

However, the trial was not without significant challenges for the prosecution.

One of the most closely watched witnesses, rapper Jose Bodega, whose legal name is Theodore Thomas, disputed portions of his previous grand jury testimony. Thomas had previously described an ongoing feud involving Conway and Noble but testified during the trial that he had fabricated aspects of those statements.

Conway’s defense maintained that prosecutors had failed to establish a reliable connection between their client and the actual shooting, arguing that the state’s case depended heavily on speculation and disputed witness accounts.

During closing arguments, defense attorney John Gussio challenged the strength of the evidence, insisting that the prosecution had not met the burden required for a capital murder conviction.

Nevertheless, after reviewing the evidence and deliberating, jurors returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

The courtroom reportedly became emotional as the decision was announced, with some individuals leaving abruptly and others breaking down in tears. Conway was subsequently handcuffed and taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

The conviction marks a significant development in a case that has remained a major subject of discussion throughout the Dallas Hip Hop community since Noble’s death.

Mo3 had developed a devoted following through his melodic street narratives and records such as “Errybody,” while Yella Beezy rose to national prominence with his breakout single “That’s On Me” and collaborations with artists including Quavo and Gucci Mane.

Their reported rivalry had been widely discussed before the killing, but the legal proceedings ultimately centered on whether Conway had arranged and financed the fatal attack.

For Mo3’s family, the verdict comes after 6 years of court proceedings and unanswered questions surrounding the rapper’s death. His mother, Nicole Noble, testified during the trial about learning that her son had been shot and the devastating experience of waiting at the hospital before receiving confirmation of his death.

The case also raises broader questions about the consequences of longstanding conflicts within Hip Hop, particularly when disputes move beyond music and become matters of life and death.

With White already serving a life sentence and Conway now convicted and sentenced to spend the remainder of his life behind bars, the prosecution of those accused of participating in Mo3’s murder continues as Brown awaits trial.

As of November 11, 2026, Yella Beezy’s capital murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence represent the most consequential development in the case since Mo3 was killed exactly 6 years ago.