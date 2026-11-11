Generative AI’s clash with the music industry has reached a high-stakes turning point. Eight Mile Style, the longtime music publisher controlling rights to a massive chunk of Eminem’s iconic catalog, has filed a federal copyright infringement lawsuit against AI music generator Suno.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Suno illegally scraped and ingested 269 copyrighted Eminem compositions—including classics like “Lose Yourself,” “The Real Slim Shady,” “Stan,” “Without Me,” and “Till I Collapse”—to train its commercial AI models without permission or payment.

Seeking up to $150,000 in statutory damages per work alongside claims over altered copyright management data, the publisher is pursuing over $40.35 million in total relief.

Allegations of Data Scraping and Sound-Alike Output

According to court filings, Eight Mile Style accuses Suno of using pirated data pipelines to extract copyrighted tracks and lyrics from digital platforms such as YouTube Music, Deezer, and Genius.

The complaint asserts that Suno’s AI models do not merely analyze musical patterns, but actively allow users to recreate sound-alike recordings and verbatim lyrics. To demonstrate the claim, the filing cites an example where a prompt on Suno’s platform generated a track reproducing the lyrics of Eminem’s Oscar-winning anthem “Lose Yourself” word-for-word.

The lawsuit also points out that while Suno blocks direct artist name prompts, users can easily bypass those guardrails by inputting descriptive style cues to output tracks mirroring Slim Shady’s signature flow, cadence, and production style.

“Suno made illicit copies of millions of copyrighted musical works, including Eight Mile Style’s, then created a platform where users pay to create songs based on those unauthorized copies.” — Eight Mile Style Legal Complaint

Suno Pushes Back on Claims

In a statement addressing the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Suno defended the platform’s technology and strict user guidelines:

“Suno exists to help people create new, original music, not to trade on anyone’s name or likeness, and we prohibit any unauthorized use of an artist’s work. To protect against this, we do not allow prompts for specific artists’ names and songs and work with third-party providers to screen uploaded audio files and lyrics for potential misuse.” — Suno Statement

Eminem himself is not named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, as the legal battle focuses strictly on publishing rights held by Eight Mile Style.

A Growing Legal Wave Across Music and AI

The action from Eight Mile Style arrives amid a broader, industry-wide crackdown on unauthorized AI training. The legal action coincides with a separate $202 million lawsuit brought against Suno by Elvis Presley’s rights holders over voice cloning and catalog infringement.

While major record labels previously engaged in ongoing litigation—and Warner Music Group reached a licensing settlement with Suno in late 2025—Eight Mile Style’s suit signals that independent music publishers are fully prepared to take AI developers to court over intellectual property rights.