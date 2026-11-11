Future has unveiled the official music video for his star-studded single “Ya Hit,” featuring Drake, Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy, with additional ad-libs from Sexyy Red.

Directed by Cotto and IWantJuan, the visual arrives following the track’s surprise release Friday and offers a preview of Future’s upcoming album era.

Future is also scheduled to headline Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday, November 15.

The release follows a historic year for the Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose album The Real Me became his 12th No. 1 album. The project also marked his 17th chart-topper on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, tying him with Drake and The Temptations for the most No. 1 titles since the chart launched in 1965.