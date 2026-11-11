Lil Baby continues his FRESH rollout with the release of the official music video for “Life Of The Party (L.O.T.P),” directed by ILMATO. The visual follows the Grammy-winning rapper as he jumps from party to party.

The track appears on his 17-song album FRESH, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart and No. 2 on Spotify’s Global Top Albums Debut chart. The project features Young Thug, Future and Rylo Rodriguez, with production from Metro Boomin, Pharrell Williams and London on da Track.

Lil Baby also surprised fans with “From The Back” Remix featuring Chris Brown, following strong demand for the track, and released the “Mr. Do Something” video.

Meanwhile, FRESH includes “Dead Fresh,” produced by Pharrell Williams, which spent more than 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 18, and reached No. 1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio.