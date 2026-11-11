Four-time Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton has released the official music video for “Save A Little Christmas For Me,” a track from her 2025 holiday album, Feels Like Christmas.

The festive visual features Guyton playfully tossing wrapped Christmas presents against a red curtain backdrop, bringing a lighthearted touch to the song’s message of making time for loved ones during the holiday season.

The release arrives ahead of her first-ever Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour, a 12-date run beginning November 29 in Atlanta. The tour will feature holiday classics, songs from Feels Like Christmas and special guest Denitia.

Guyton also announced emerging artists selected through a special contest to open eight tour dates. The winners will perform in Nashville, Chicago, Houston, Pittsburgh, New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Palm Desert.

The tour will additionally visit Annapolis, Ridgefield and Mesa before concluding December 22 in Palm Desert. Tickets and additional information are available at MickeyGuyton.com/tour.