An 18-year-old freshman has officially withdrawn from the University of Mississippi after Ring doorbell footage captured her making monkey noises and beating her chest outside an apartment shared by three Black students.

The incident, which occurred on November 6, 2026, sparked widespread outrage online after the video went viral. The footage showed two white women making monkey sounds toward the camera as they walked down a hallway, with one student—identified as Alaina Kunes—beating her chest. A third woman walking with them did not participate.

The three Black students living in the unit, including Ole Miss freshman Jakiyra Metcalf, were upstairs neighbors of the group.

UPDATE: Ole Miss CONFIRMS Alaina Kunes Is No Longer a Student After Viral Racist Monkey-Gesture Video. Kunes, 18, publicly identified herself as one of the women filmed making monkey noises and gestures outside an apartment shared by three Black students in Oxford, Mississippi. She apologized, calling her actions “insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful.” Kunes claims she had never met the residents and didn’t know their race. However, one resident previously described the women as her upstairs neighbors. The university is investigating the incident and has confirmed Kunes is no longer enrolled. Ole Miss has NOT disclosed whether she voluntarily withdrew or was removed. — i Expose Racists (@SeeRacists) November 10, 2026

University Condemnation and Student Withdrawal

University officials moved quickly to address the incident. Dr. Shawnboda Mead, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of Mississippi, released a statement calling the behavior “deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable,” emphasizing that it does not align with the institution’s values.

Following intense backlash and a university investigation, Ole Miss confirmed that Kunes is no longer enrolled at the school.

Kunes—the 18-year-old granddaughter of Gregg Kunes, founder of the Wisconsin-based Kunes Auto Group—issued a public apology explaining her decision to leave the university.

Statement and Apology

In her statement, Kunes expressed regret for her actions while claiming she did not know the race of the residents inside the apartment prior to the incident:

“To the women I offended and to the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize… Before the incident on November 6, I never met the women involved and was unaware of their race, however, I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful. I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color.” — Alaina Kunes

Kunes added that she reached out directly to the students to apologize and noted that safety concerns contributed to her departure:

“I can never truly understand the pain I have caused them and it was never my intention. These girls deserve to feel seen and understood and what I did is not a reflection of who I am trying to become. Over the past several days, my family and I have received death threats and harassment… As I intend to cooperate fully with the University’s investigation, I ask for privacy for my family.”

While Kunes cited family safety and harassment as key reasons for withdrawing, the university’s investigation into the incident remains active regarding any remaining students involved.