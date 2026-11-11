Wu-Tang Is Forever! Hip-Hop icon Raekwon the Chef, professionally known as Raekwon, has released his new single, “Game Changers,” just days before his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Wu-Tang Clan. The release connects a defining career milestone with new music from one of hip-hop’s most influential storytellers. Produced by STREETRUNNER and Tarik Azzouz, “Game Changers” arrives through Ice H20 Records/ Super Femina Entertainment in partnership with DNA Music Group.

“Game Changers” follows Raekwon’s most recent album, The Emperor’s New Clothes, which was released on 7.18.25 through Mass Appeal under exclusive license from Ice H20 Records / Super Femina Entertainment as part of the label’s Legend Has It Series.

From his landmark solo debut, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, to his work with Wu-Tang Clan and subsequent solo releases, Raekwon has built a catalog distinguished by vivid storytelling, cinematic detail, and an unmistakable voice. “Game Changers” continues that body of work as he enters a new chamber.

Wu-Tang Clan’s November 14th induction at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles recognizes the collectives lasting impact on music and culture. For Raekwon, “Game Changers” brings that legacy into the present, pairing a moment of recognition with his continued evolution as a solo-artist.

“The ultimate honor in Rock & Roll celebrates a legacy built on authenticity, excellence, and game-changing impact,” Raekwon explains. “Greatness is earned through passion, integrity, and staying true to who you are. ‘Game Changers’ carries that spirit forward, making music that leaves a lasting mark.”

“Game Changers” also arrives just mere days after Wu-Tang Clan announced the launch of their very own Shade 45/Sirius channel (Channel #43) presented by LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio, and a headlining halftime show for the NFL’s 87th annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, 11.26.26, at Ford Field in Detroit.