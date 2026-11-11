Philadelphia-born and raised entrepreneur, philanthropist, and hip-hop artist Ming Leone is stepping boldly into the music spotlight. Launching her rollout on November 11, 2026—a date intentionally chosen to honor what would have been her late mother’s 60th birthday—Ming delivers her highly anticipated 11-track project, LEONE by MING, anchored by her standout single, “Come Thru.”

Known for her sharp wit, high-fashion aesthetic, and unshakeable confidence, Ming brings a distinct voice to hip-hop that balances playful swagger with deep-rooted emotional honesty.

From Beauty CEO to Hip-Hop Powerhouse

Before stepping behind the mic, Ming established herself as a formidable CEO and business owner across beauty, haircare, and entertainment. She owns a successful wig and hair boutique as well as a natural haircare line, styling top television personalities, industry celebrity stylists, and high-profile figures—including a recent collaboration with NFL legend Michael Irvin.

Purpose, Resilience, and “Come Thru”

Behind the luxury and leading-lady energy is a story of profound resilience. Having lost her mother at age nine and later losing her father to cancer, Ming turned her personal grief into purpose. Through her I Love You Foundation, she actively supports youth initiatives focused on mental health, empowerment, and violence prevention. Her core belief—“Pretty begins within”—gives her brand of glamour a purpose-driven foundation.

The Project: ‘LEONE by MING’

Spanning 11 tracks, LEONE by MING serves as a personal introduction to an artist who refuses to be boxed in. At the center of the project is her promotional single “Come Thru,” a track that perfectly captures her quick-witted charisma and magnetic presence.

“Come Thru”: The standout lead single showcasing her bold femininity, playful confidence, and sharp lyrical delivery.

The standout lead single showcasing her bold femininity, playful confidence, and sharp lyrical delivery. “Pretty Girls”: An anthem rooted in high-energy self-assurance and sisterhood.

An anthem rooted in high-energy self-assurance and sisterhood. “Gone Learn”: A reflective, advice-heavy record dedicated to her younger self.

Whether she’s talking her talk, making listeners laugh, or dropping a line that hits like a personal diary entry, Ming Leone is building an inclusive community for her fans—affectionately known as The Ming Dynasty.

LEONE by MING and the featured single “Come Thru” are available now across all major streaming platforms.