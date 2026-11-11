Gepetto Jackson is giving “Whatnot” an international spotlight. The single, featuring Uneekint, reached No. 49 on the UK iTunes Pop songs chart and received a billboard feature in New York City, adding two milestones to a release that has already surpassed two million views on YouTube.

The achievements put “Whatnot” at the center of Jackson’s latest chapter. With a Top 50 appearance on the UK iTunes Pop chart and a larger-than-life display in New York, the song has become a focal point of his push for wider recognition. It is a moment that connects his online presence with a promotional campaign extending across both sides of the Atlantic.

On the UK iTunes Pop chart, “Whatnot” appeared at No. 49 with Uneekint credited as the featured artist. The placement gives the collaboration a specific international achievement to build on, bringing a UK sales-chart milestone into the story of a release already associated with a substantial YouTube audience.

In New York City, that story took on a striking visual form. The billboard presentation showcased the “Whatnot” title and Gepetto Jackson’s name alongside Uneekint, with bold black-and-gold imagery celebrating the video’s one-million-view milestone. Championship-style belts and oversized lettering made the message unmistakable: this was a celebration of the single and the progress behind it.

The display also brought the release beyond the screens where listeners usually encounter music. Set above a busy New York storefront, the artwork placed Jackson’s campaign in the city’s streetscape, turning a digital viewing milestone into a public-facing moment. The visual presentation kept the song, its collaborators, and its achievement at the forefront.

For Jackson, “Whatnot” provides a clear point of introduction for listeners discovering his work. The collaboration with Uneekint now carries a story spanning video, chart recognition, and outdoor promotion, giving audiences several ways to encounter the release. Each development adds another dimension to the campaign without losing sight of the record at its center.

With “Whatnot,” Gepetto Jackson and Uneekint have a milestone worth celebrating. From No. 49 on the UK iTunes Pop chart to a New York City billboard, the collaboration is giving Jackson fresh ground to build on as he takes his music to a wider audience.

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Disclaimer: “Whatnot” by Gepetto Jackson featuring Uneekint was created for promotional purposes and has not been endorsed by the Whatnot platform as an official song.