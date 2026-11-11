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Wale Brings Luxury Streetwear to EBONY Power 100 Red Carpet

November 11, 2026
Shawn Grant

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale brought his signature blend of luxury fashion and streetwear to the EBONY Power 100 event on November 9 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop star showcased a self-styled look featuring Dior, Saint Laurent and Marni. His outfit included a mustard corduroy Dior baseball cap, an olive V-neck sweater layered over a white shirt and patterned tie, and relaxed light-wash Saint Laurent jeans.

Wale completed the look with burgundy leather loafers from Marni and black sunglasses, blending vintage-inspired luxury with effortless streetwear.

Wale at the 2026 EBONY Power 100 Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on November 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Wale attends the 2026 Ebony Power 100 Gala at Hollywood Palladium on November 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Wale attends the 2026 EBONY Power 100 at Hollywood Palladium on November 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for EBONY)

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