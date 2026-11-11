Grammy-nominated rapper Wale brought his signature blend of luxury fashion and streetwear to the EBONY Power 100 event on November 9 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop star showcased a self-styled look featuring Dior, Saint Laurent and Marni. His outfit included a mustard corduroy Dior baseball cap, an olive V-neck sweater layered over a white shirt and patterned tie, and relaxed light-wash Saint Laurent jeans.

Wale completed the look with burgundy leather loafers from Marni and black sunglasses, blending vintage-inspired luxury with effortless streetwear.