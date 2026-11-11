Wyclef Jean has teamed up with Houston rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe for a first-ever freestyle track and music video through Red Bull Spiral.

The collaboration arrives during a busy stretch for all three artists. Wyclef is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ The Score while releasing a new seven-part project. Tobe recently dropped his sophomore album, THE BRIDGE, while Fat Nwigwe is preparing to release her debut solo album in early 2027.

The new freestyle and accompanying visual are available now through Red Bull Spiral.