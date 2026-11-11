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YouTube and Billboard are reuniting. After a year-long fallout over chart calculations, the video-sharing giant announced that its streaming metrics will officially count toward Billboard’s official chart rankings once again starting in 2027.

Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, broke the news in a blog post on Monday, November 9, confirming that a revised methodology paved the way for the platform’s return.

“We are returning to the Billboard charts starting in 2027. Billboard’s new methodology better reflects how fans engage with music today across both subscription and ad-supported services.” — Lyor Cohen

The January 2026 Split

The reconciliation follows YouTube’s decision in January 2026 to withhold its data from Billboard, criticizing the publication’s formula for heavily weighting paid subscription streams over ad-supported views.

During the hiatus, YouTube created its own standalone music charts to track platform trends independently, pushing for industry recognition of ad-supported listeners.

Billboard’s Updated 2027 Weighting Formula

In response to the deal, Billboard announced that effective January 16, 2027 (tracking data from January 1–7), the Billboard 200 will adjust how ad-supported streams contribute to album units:

Ad-Supported Plays: 1,500 ad-tiered video or audio streams will now equal 1 album consumption unit (down from 2,500 streams).

1,500 ad-tiered video or audio streams will now equal (down from 2,500 streams). Paid Subscription Plays: Remains set at 1,000 paid/subscription on-demand official streams per 1 album consumption unit.

What This Means for Hip-Hop and Latin Artists

The updated formula carries major implications for genres that thrive heavily on ad-supported video consumption and viral music video releases.

Industry experts note that increasing the value of free, ad-tier streams will significantly boost chart representation for hip-hop and Latin music artists, whose fanbases drive massive engagement on YouTube relative to traditional audio subscription services.

By closing the gap between paid and free streams, the 2027 framework ensures that viral video moments and organic fan engagement will hold far greater weight on the official Billboard 200.