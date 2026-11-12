Following the success of their sold-out The Boy Is Mine Tour, Grammy Award-winning R&B stars Brandy and Monica are bringing their musical partnership to Las Vegas for their first-ever residency.

The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency will feature 10 performances at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning May 29, 2027. The announcement was revealed during the duo’s performance of their Grammy-winning hit “The Boy Is Mine” on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Co-produced by Black Promoters Collective and AEG Presents Las Vegas, the residency will celebrate the artists’ individual catalogs, shared musical history and decades-long influence on R&B.

“Bringing The Boy Is Mine to Las Vegas as Black Promoters Collective’s first residency is a big moment for us,” said Shelby Joyner, president of Black Promoters Collective.

Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents, Las Vegas, added, “We are excited to partner with BPC on this incredible R&B residency and look forward to welcoming powerhouse artists Brandy and Monica to Resorts World Theatre to kick off an unforgettable Memorial Day Weekend.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com. Presales begin November 16 with American Express cardholders, followed by artist presales November 18 and local presales November 19.