The death toll from a building collapse in Brooklyn has climbed to at least five as firefighters continue searching through the rubble for possible survivors.

Crews are on the scene of a building collapse that happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York, officials say. According to the FDNY, people are reported to be trapped, and four people have been injured.



Photos and video from the scene appear to show an entire… pic.twitter.com/IS8NLYTX6V — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2026

The three-story structure collapsed around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Flatbush neighborhood, leaving at least 17 people injured, including four in critical condition. According to CNN, at least seven children were among those affected, although officials have not confirmed whether any children died. The number of people potentially trapped remains unknown.

Rescue crews have been working through dangerous conditions to remove debris and reach anyone who may remain beneath the wreckage. Firefighters have formed a bucket brigade, passing plastic buckets filled with concrete fragments and other rubble away from the site. Crews are also using vacuum equipment and handheld tools.

New York City Fire Department officials have warned that the operation is “extremely dangerous,” with concerns about a possible secondary structural collapse. Investigators are working to determine what caused the building to fall into an adjacent construction site.

A husband cried tears of relief after he said his pregnant wife was pulled from Brooklyn collapse rubble and is alive. pic.twitter.com/hU9jlU25A4 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 12, 2026

Weather conditions could further complicate the search. Rain is expected across the area Thursday afternoon through Friday, with more than an inch of precipitation forecast and isolated locations potentially receiving 2 to 3 inches.